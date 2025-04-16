Confession: I do not love circus clowns — with the red nose, makeup, etc. Nor do I love mimes. While Dr. Brown, aka Phil Burgers, is a clown and mostly doesn’t speak, he is neither. He is the following: a brilliant, comedic performer, writer, director and master teacher, and yes, a clown of a sort we don’t see here much in the U.S. For a bit more context, Dr. Brown is to Phil Burgers as Borat is to Sasha Baron Cohen. Cohen and Burgers (and Roberto Benigni) both trained with the famous French clown Philippe Gaulier. So, in short, Dr. Brown is a physical comedy persona that operates in an absurd world. And next Saturday, April 26, he’ll be bringing that wonderful absurdity with three shows, including a matinee for kids, to the Chocolate Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath.
I’ve seen Dr. Brown perform several times over the years. In LA, where I saw him perform his unpronounceable show, “Befrdfgth,” in 2018, it was an atmosphere of rock ‘n’ roll with a crowd of fans packed in to see a performance known for a style that is inventive, engaging and … a bit edgy. This is a style of performance where there are moments of playful engagement with the audience. So, he does cross the fourth wall and connects with audiences but promises to leave the squeamish alone. But mostly, as a winner of many international awards for both his children’s and adult shows, he’s a master of connecting with audiences through universal humor and expressive storytelling.
First up, at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26, will be his kids show, “Dr. Brown Brown Brown Brown and his Singing Sidekick.” This 45-minute, all-ages romp won the Best Presentation For Children Weekly Award among others. Kids, families caretakers are invited into his absurd world of objects and silliness. Then at 7 p.m. is the first of a doubleheader, “Befrdfgth,” which earned him the prestigious Barry Award and the Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award, followed by “Dr. Brown Beturns.” Both shows have a sensibility informed by a deep sense of the absurd with a dash of pathos (especially in “Beturns,” which Burgers created when his father was diagnosed with dementia). In television, Burgers wrote and starred in an episode of Netflix’s “The Characters” and appeared in Mae Martin’s sitcom “Feel Good.” He co-wrote and starred in the silent short film “The Passage,” which received several awards at Sundance, Nashville and other film festivals (watch it — it’s great). Now, comedy is a very subjective thing, but I encourage you to come check this out and have a good laugh!
Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.
