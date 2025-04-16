Lincoln County Historical Association will mark the 1775 ride of Paul Revere by placing lanterns in the front windows of the Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta Friday night, April 18, and invites Mainers to do the same. Damariscotta and the first Chapman families were represented by Anthony and Nathan Chapman when they signed the “Five Resolves” in resistance of the king’s pressure on the English American Colonies.
America will celebrate its 250th birthday on July 4, 2026. In honor of this event, many American organizations will be highlighting events that led up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. “The Lights for Tomorrow” on April 18 and 19 marks the ride of Paul Revere by inviting organizations and individuals to display two lanterns in their window (or two windows) the night of April 18, allowing them to shine into the 19th. “Two Lights for Tomorrow” is an initiative by American 250, a nonprofit whose mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
All Americans are invited to join the Chapmans and Halls and shine lanterns or other types of light in their windows on April 18.
The Chapman-Hall House historic site is one of three properties maintained by Lincoln County Historical Association, a nonprofit organization that preserves its history through education programs, special events and tours for visitors during the summer season.
