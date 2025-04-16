The Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its annual spring fundraising dinner from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, April 19, to help local anglers and conservationists support fishing, conservation and community. Members and the public are invited to attend the annual gala dinner as sportspeople and conservationists gather at The Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St., Freeport.

MMBTU programs focus on the local community and include sponsoring area youth for the weeklong Trout Camp to learn about fly-fishing for wild trout and salmon, getting involved in area stream restoration such as dam removal and fish passage on Freeport’s Frost Gully Brook, and staffing programs to teach fly casting and fly-tying.

Special dinner speaker will be Dwayne Shaw, executive director of the Downeast Salmon Federation. Shaw has driven the Federation’s fisheries and land conservation programs since 1989, beginning with the removal of the Pleasant River dam and the renovation of the facility as a hatchery and fisheries research center in Columbia Falls. In 2000, Shaw led the removal of the East Machias River dam and received the National Coastal America Partnership Award from President George W. Bush. The East Machias site is now home to DSF’s Peter Gray Hatchery for the restoration of Atlantic salmon.

The MMBTU spring banquet will feature donated auction items and raffle prizes from many local, state and national sporting camps, retailers and individuals. Some prizes include:

• Three nights for two people at Big Reed Pond in a furnished cabin with canoe and boat, fly-in from Bradford Camps.

• Two nights for two people at Cobb’s Pierce Pond Camps.

• Peruvian opal earrings set in silver by Lisa Gent Handcrafted Jewelry.

• Echo Fly Fishing’s Gecko 7’9” 5 wt. 4 pc. complete fly-fishing outfit for young anglers.

• A striped bass fly-fishing seminar for two people on the Kennebec River.

• A full day of guided fly-fishing for two people in the Rangeley region.

• Three nights and two full days of fishing on Moose Pond, Somerset County.

• Orvis Helios rod and reel package.

Tickets for the dinner and program must be purchased in advance from the MMBTU website, mmbtu.org. The cost is $60 per person, or sponsor a table for eight people for $500 and receive $200 worth of general raffle tickets. General and special raffle tickets can be purchased at the event; discount and package deals are available online prior to the event.

