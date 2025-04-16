Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich (second front right, front), recently joined national advocates, medical professionals and affected Maine families to raise awareness for organ donation at a State House event hosted by New England Donor Services. Courtesy of Maine Legislature House Democratic Office

Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, recently joined national advocates, medical professionals and affected Maine families to raise awareness for organ donation at a State House event hosted by New England Donor Services. The organization invited Hepler to speak at their annual Maine event to advocate for organ donation and to share her story as a donor spouse. April is National Donate Life Month.

“In 1997, I lost my late husband, Bob, after a workplace fall,” Hepler said. “Because of his decision to be an organ donor, Bob saved multiple lives. I think of making the decision to go forward with organ donation when your loved one is dying as a final act of love.”

Maine residents 16 years of age or older can sign up for the Maine Organ Donor Registry using the secretary of state’s Organ Donor Registry Online Service or by visiting their local Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Helper represents House District 49, which covers Arrowsic, Georgetown, Phippsburg, West Bath and Woolwich.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
augusta maine, Times Record, Times Record News, woolwich maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles