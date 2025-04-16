Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, recently joined national advocates, medical professionals and affected Maine families to raise awareness for organ donation at a State House event hosted by New England Donor Services. The organization invited Hepler to speak at their annual Maine event to advocate for organ donation and to share her story as a donor spouse. April is National Donate Life Month.

“In 1997, I lost my late husband, Bob, after a workplace fall,” Hepler said. “Because of his decision to be an organ donor, Bob saved multiple lives. I think of making the decision to go forward with organ donation when your loved one is dying as a final act of love.”

Maine residents 16 years of age or older can sign up for the Maine Organ Donor Registry using the secretary of state’s Organ Donor Registry Online Service or by visiting their local Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Helper represents House District 49, which covers Arrowsic, Georgetown, Phippsburg, West Bath and Woolwich.

Copy the Story Link