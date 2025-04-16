River Arts in Damariscotta recently opened a contemporary art exhibition, “New Works,” which the gallery said highlights fresh, spirited pieces by Maine artists, radiating warmth and color in a diverse range of mediums, styles and perspectives. “New Works” is on display through May 24.
Juror Susan Akers curated the show.
“Initially, I went with my gut reaction and then I looked at color, pattern, form, depth and technique. The result is a visual cornucopia,” she said in a prepared release.
River Arts is concurrently highlighting artist Beth Downey in the River Room. Downey’s installed show, “On the Edge,” weaves landscape paintings and non-objective paintings together in a surprising and harmonious tapestry, the gallery said.
River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit the website at riverartsme.org or call 563-6868 for more information.
