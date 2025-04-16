On Wednesday, April 16, 1947, one of the deadliest disasters in United States history ripped through a Texas City waterfront near Galveston, and two heroes of this disaster were a man and a woman from Harpswell.

When World War II began in December 1941, Florence Alice Bibber was a registered nurse who worked at the Cabot Mill in Brunswick. By 1943, Bibber reported to the Monsanto Chemical Company’s sprawling polystyrene plant at Texas City to head its medical office.

Florence was born in Harpswell and raised in Brunswick at 12 Columbia Drive. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1921, then attended nursing school at Elm City Hospital in Waterville.

After the war, Harpswell’s summer resident Dr. John R. Andrews was on the staff of the John Sealey Hospital at Galveston, Texas. John and Florence were betrothed.

On the morning of the disaster, Florence reported to work at Monsanto. There was already a flurry of activity at the Texas City dockside, as the sky was filled with bright orange smoke emanating from a cargo ship. Florence thought little of the fire.

The cargo ship Grandcamp, a former American Liberty ship, was loaded with 2,250 tons of ammonium nitrate fertilizer bound for the war-rebuilding effort in Europe. By 8:30 that morning as the fire burned out of control, the ship suddenly exploded.

Advertisement

In a deafening clap of thunder, the 442-foot Grandcamp disappeared. Twenty-seven volunteers of the Texas City Fire Department were instantly killed. Two small aircraft circling overhead were plucked out of the sky, and a hydrochloric acid barge was lifted from its slip and lofted inland by a tidal wave caused by the explosion.

A 2-ton anchor, which hung from the bow of the ship, was tossed 2 miles through the air. Scores of cars in Monsanto’s parking lot were crushed by falling debris and set ablaze, while dozens of oil, gasoline and propane storage tanks, at numerous tank farms, burned out of control.

In town, store windows were blown out, and thousands of homes were “knocked off their foundations” by the unexpected detonation, as the entire port area was smothered by billows of thick, black, acrid smoke.

Monsanto’s mammoth six-story structure, made of concrete and steel, now lay in a heap of smoldering ruins, and Florence’s medical department lay crushed.

When Florence regained her senses, she found herself “black with oil and water to my waist, and blood the rest of the way. My three offices were a pile of brick with no inner walls … all equipment had been smashed.” Florence pulled herself from the wreckage of her office, then “grabbed my first aid kit and ran.”

For Dr. Andrews, sleeping at home after a long night shift, the force of the explosion threw him out of bed and against a wall. When he regained consciousness and realized what had happened, he quickly made his way to the hospital.

Advertisement

The port of Texas City was awash with crude oil, chemicals, flaming debris and littered with dead bodies. Florence was met by a sea of sad humanity and rendered as much medical aid as was possible. Then, “as soon as ambulances arrived I left for the Danforth Clinic Hospital.”

Thousands were injured, hundreds were dead and hospitals were quickly overrun with the injured and the dying. Both Florence and Dr. Andrews each worked diligently to save as many lives as they could. But the carnage was far from over.

Seventeen hours later, at 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 17, a second former American Liberty ship, the S.S. High Flyer, loaded with nearly 1,000 tons of ammonium nitrate and 2,000 tons of sulfur, also exploded.

The second blast ripped through the port and tore through another Liberty ship — the South Portland–built Wilson B. Keane — lifting the aft section high in the air, hurdling it end-over-end. When the aft section finally landed, it crushed numerous railcars of the Texas City Railway.

While word of the incredible tragedy at Texas City spread across the world, Florence spent the next week working “by the light of kerosene lamps,” assisting physicians in surgeries, performing amputations and all forms of medical care. Dr. Andrews attended to “every injury and manner of human medical necessity,” saving as many lives as possible.

One week later, when the smoke had cleared and the immense flames had finally subsided, nearly 600 were dead, over 3,000 were injured and nearly 1,520 homes were destroyed, leaving over 2,500 homeless.

Florence and John later married and stayed on to help in rebuilding Texas City, where each was regarded as a hero of the disaster. Today, the Texas City Disaster remains the number one man-made industrial accident in United States history and one of the most epic, and disastrous, of our Stories from Maine.

Lori-Suzanne Dell is a Brunswick author and historian. She has published four books and runs the “Stories from Maine” Facebook page.

Copy the Story Link