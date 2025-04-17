Expectations surrounding the Brunswick and Mt. Ararat softball teams aren’t high this season, but don’t tell that to either team’s first-year head coach.

“When I got hired on, I was told by a couple different people like, ‘Hey, don’t worry, the expectations aren’t high, because you’re losing a few seniors,'” Brunswick coach Brendon Augustine said. “And that, that lit a fire under me, you know? Like the expectations, they are high. I expect a lot from every single one of those girls. We’re going to play hard, we’re going to play tough and we’re going to back each other up. So to me, I don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves, but I want to make the playoffs.”

James Millson, Mt. Ararat’s new skipper, thinks similarly.

“After having a 2-14 record (last year) and the year before wasn’t much better, I think they’re going to underestimate us,” Millson said. “And I hope they do, because we’re going to surprise them.”

Both teams open the season at home on April 22; Brunswick will face defending A North champion Oxford Hills, and Mt. Ararat will face Hampden Academy.

Brunswick and Mt. Ararat are each in a rebuild, albeit in different stages, but both coaches believe their teams can turn the corner.

The Eagles are working on the foundation. Mt. Ararat hasn’t been to the Class A North playoffs since 2018 and hasn’t had a winning season since 2017. This year, nine of the 13 varsity players are underclassmen and five are freshmen. Junior Emma Marquis and sophomore Laila Adams return as the starting pitcher-catcher tandem. Sophomore Khloe Rhoades and junior Katie MacLane will provide experience in the infield and outfield, respectively, but many other positions will be filled by newcomers.

Millson, who replaces Terri Tlumac, has coached many of the underclassmen at the middle school level, so he is familiar and confident in their on-field abilities, but one of the primary tests will be their resilience.

Adams said that many of last season’s losses were due to a lack of effort and giving up once the team found themselves behind on the scoreboard. Through the first few weeks of practice, she’s already noticed a shift in attitude.

“We have been very upbeat, we have been cheering each other on and making sure we’re all uplifted,” Adams said.

Millson added: “I’ve told them I don’t care about wins and losses, I care about being competitive. And if we’re competitive, and if we do all the little things correctly, everything else will work itself out.”

Meanwhile, the Dragons are bolstering the frame. Brunswick is coming off its first missed postseason and first single-digit win (4-12) season since 2019. Six seniors return to the roster, including top pitcher Caitlin Seitz and top hitter and first baseman Skyler Augustine. Brendon Augustine is in his first year of coaching softball, but he did help Hugh Dwyer as a volunteer last season. His main preseason focuses are improved mindsets and improved swings.

“I’m really going to do my best and coach these girls up and help them gain the confidence and get (them to think), ‘We’re not looking for a ball. We’re not looking to walk. We’re just out there trying to do damage every time we step in the box,'” Brendon Augustine said. “And I see that starting to come through with them.”

Augustine says Alana and Maleia Wakinekona, the twin power-hitting third basemen, have improved their hitting mechanics since last season. Senior Paige Botts will add support in the middle infield and sophomore Julianna Morin will catch.

Brendon Augustine has also been impressed by the shift in overall team culture and increased leadership.

“It’s been really important to me to have good chemistry in the dugout, because when we don’t, no one’s playing for each other,” he said.

