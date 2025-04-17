Last week, a rabid gray fox attacked a man while he was doing yard work.
The fox ran up behind the man and bit him on the ankle outside his home just north of downtown Freeport on April 10. A wildlife control agent went to the area soon after and caught and killed the fox, taking it to the Maine Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory in Augusta to be tested for rabies, according to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
The test confirmed the fox was infected with rabies. Living animals can’t be tested for the virus, as the test requires brain tissue. Rabies is nearly always fatal if not treated before symptoms appear.
According to the Division of Disease Surveillance under the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the last time a fox tested positive for rabies in Cumberland County was in 2023. However, Brunswick and Bath in Sagadahoc County have been grappling with rabies cases, often involving attacks on people and pets, for years.
Rabies, found in the saliva of infected animals, is spread through bites or scratches, since animals routinely lick their paws. Rabies is most commonly found in raccoons, foxes, skunks, bats and woodchucks in Maine.
Signs of a rabid animal include mobility problems, excessive drooling or foaming at the mouth, and abnormal levels of aggression.
Vaccines are considered the best way to prevent the spread of rabies; state law requires cats and dogs over the age of 3 months to be vaccinated against the virus. Human rabies vaccines are available and also used as treatment if a person is bitten by a suspected rabid animal. Those vaccines are nearly 100% effective at preventing the disease if administered before or soon after a bite.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.