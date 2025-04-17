Robert Bowen, Brunswick, junior, attack: Bowen led the Dragons in goals (35) and was third on the team in ground balls (26). The second-team Large school all-KVAC select is impactful along the crease and in transition.

Alcide Demers, Morse, junior, attack: The second-team Small school all-KVAC select scored six goals during Morse’s Class C playoff run last year and will again be a key part of the Shipbuilders offense.

Brennan Fitzpatrick, Mt. Ararat, junior, attack: Fitzpatrick contributed 16 goals and 15 assists for the Eagles last season and should continue to be a reliable offensive option with improved ball control and vision skills.

Phoenix Norton, Mt. Ararat, junior, midfield: A scoring threat with solid up-field ball movement, Norton was second on the team with 24 goals last season. He also added six assists.

Related Sign up for our free Varsity Maine newsletter and stay connected to high school sports on the Midcoast

Avery Tatham, Brunswick, senior, midfield: Tatham provides size and experience to the Dragons’ midfield. The second-team Large school all-KVAC select is also a formidable scoring option.

Eben White, Brunswick, junior, long stick midfield: A second-team Large school all-KVAC selection, White can shoot through contact and is adept at pushing the transition.

Finn White, Brunswick, junior, midfield: Like his twin brother, Eben, speed and vision are big parts of Finn’s game, who also earned second-team Large school all-KVAC honors last season.

Related Midcoast Maine girls lacrosse players to watch in 2025

Nick White, Mt. Ararat, junior, long stick midfield: A shutdown defender, White has turned in multiple seasons with double-digit ground balls.

Austin Wood, Morse, junior, attack/midfield: Paired with Demers, this duo will be Morse’s biggest offensive punch as Wood has shown the ability to score or dish to the open man.

Sawyer Wright, Morse, senior, defense: The Shipbuilders lost six defenders to graduation, but Wright, a first-team Small school all-KVAC select, provides experience and intensity to the middle and defensive ends of the field.

Copy the Story Link