Robert Bowen, Brunswick, junior, attack: Bowen led the Dragons in goals (35) and was third on the team in ground balls (26). The second-team Large school all-KVAC select is impactful along the crease and in transition.
Alcide Demers, Morse, junior, attack: The second-team Small school all-KVAC select scored six goals during Morse’s Class C playoff run last year and will again be a key part of the Shipbuilders offense.
Brennan Fitzpatrick, Mt. Ararat, junior, attack: Fitzpatrick contributed 16 goals and 15 assists for the Eagles last season and should continue to be a reliable offensive option with improved ball control and vision skills.
Phoenix Norton, Mt. Ararat, junior, midfield: A scoring threat with solid up-field ball movement, Norton was second on the team with 24 goals last season. He also added six assists.
Avery Tatham, Brunswick, senior, midfield: Tatham provides size and experience to the Dragons’ midfield. The second-team Large school all-KVAC select is also a formidable scoring option.
Eben White, Brunswick, junior, long stick midfield: A second-team Large school all-KVAC selection, White can shoot through contact and is adept at pushing the transition.
Finn White, Brunswick, junior, midfield: Like his twin brother, Eben, speed and vision are big parts of Finn’s game, who also earned second-team Large school all-KVAC honors last season.
Nick White, Mt. Ararat, junior, long stick midfield: A shutdown defender, White has turned in multiple seasons with double-digit ground balls.
Austin Wood, Morse, junior, attack/midfield: Paired with Demers, this duo will be Morse’s biggest offensive punch as Wood has shown the ability to score or dish to the open man.
Sawyer Wright, Morse, senior, defense: The Shipbuilders lost six defenders to graduation, but Wright, a first-team Small school all-KVAC select, provides experience and intensity to the middle and defensive ends of the field.
