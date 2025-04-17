Zoe Avery, Morse senior midfield: While the young Shipbuilders develop as a team, Avery will be an anchor on both ends of the field. The all-KVAC Small School second-teamer used her strong field vision and anticipation to record the most assists and second-most goals on the team in 2024.

Makenzie Beal, Brunswick senior defense: A first-team all-KVAC Large School defender, Beal will be a reliable leader on Brunswick’s back line. She forced 16 turnovers for the Dragons last year.

Hailly Curtis, Freeport senior goalie: Defense will be a major focus for the Class B runners-up, and the buck stops with Curtis, who saved over 100 shots in an all-WMC honorable mention campaign last year. She is committed to play at the University of Southern Maine.

Lana DiRusso, Freeport senior attack: A Varsity Maine All-State selection last spring, DiRusso led the Falcons with 65 goals scored. She also added 23 assists, 71 draw controls, 37 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers. She is committed to play at Endicott.

Ella Duchette, Brunswick senior midfield: Duchette brings experience and playmaking ability to the Dragons’ midfield, having gained eight draw controls and 25 ground balls last year.

Islah Godo, Mt. Ararat senior midfield: A versatile threat on offense, Godo scored 36 times and assisted 31 times during last season’s first-team all-conference campaign. She also recorded 90 draw controls in the midfield.

Evelyn Goudreau, Mt. Ararat senior attack: Goudreau was a scoring machine for the Eagles last year, averaging 3.5 goals per game (56 total). The first-team all-KVAC Large School selection also dished out 21 assists.

Lydia Hiltz, Mt. Ararat senior midfield: A key presence for the Eagles in the defense and midfield, Hiltz recorded 47 draw controls on the way to earning second-team all-KVAC Large School honors last year.

Solveig Ledwick, Brunswick junior midfield: The do-it-all midfielder will be setting the offensive tempo from the draw. Last year, Ledwick gained 35 draw controls and 64 loose balls.

Mia Levesque, Freeport senior midfield: After scoring 44 goals and 24 assists for the Falcons last year, Levesque has spent the offseason trying to elevate her shooting skills and shot placement. The all-WMC team selection is committed to the University of New Hampshire.

