Skyler Augustine, Brunswick senior first base/pitcher: The Dragons return their leader in batting average, hits and RBIs in Augustine, and they will continue to rely on her offensive consistency from the No. 3 spot. The UMaine-Farmington commit also has the ability to pick bad throws to first out of the dirt.

Celia Cobb, Freeport senior left field: Quick in the outfield and on the base paths, Cobb had a perfect fielding percentage and stole 24 bases for the Falcons last season. She also hit .327 with 12 RBI.

Breonna Dufresne, Richmond senior catcher/third base: Dufresne is the Bobcats’ best returning hitter and will look to carry over her high batting and on-base percentages from last season. She also led the team with over 30 steals.

Izzy George, Freeport senior pitcher/second base: The Falcons’ ace went 13-3 with 81 strikeouts and a 2.86 ERA last year. The all-WMC second-teamer is just as reliable with her bat, hitting .371 with 14 RBI.

Ava Kottman, Lisbon junior infielder/pitcher: The Greyhounds will rely on Kottman to score (.348 avg., 10 RBI, 12 runs in 2024) and limit opposing offenses as a right-handed pitcher.

Ava MacMahan, Morse senior third base: One of the Shipbuilders’ most reliable defenders, the all-KVAC second teamer is also reliable at the plate. MacMahan hit .316 from the leadoff position and had a .469 on base percentage and .449 slugging percentage.

Brooke Norman, Lisbon senior infielder: Norman provides experience and consistency at the plate, returning after a 2024 season that included nine runs scored, 12 RBI and a .362 average.

Caitlin Seitz, Brunswick senior pitcher/infielder: Last season’s team leader in innings and strikeouts, Seitz returns to the rubber as the Dragons’ ace. Head coach Brendon Augustine says her velocity and secondary pitches have improved during the offseason. She will also hit towards the top of the lineup.

Vanessa St. Pierre, Freeport senior catcher: The second-team all-WMC catcher gets it done at the plate, offensively and defensively. St. Pierre hit .419, drove in 28 runs and caught nine runners attempting to steal last season.

Emma Wallace, Morse sophomore shortstop: Able to play both middle infield positions, Wallace led the team in most offensive categories, including batting average (.431) and slugging (.529). She will look to build upon her all-conference honorable mention freshman campaign.

