BATH – With hearts full of love and loss, we remember Diane Ficelman Moyer – beloved mother, grandmother, loyal friend, and an unstoppable force of life – who left us suddenly on April 11, 2025, at the age of 82. Diane’s extraordinary warmth, curiosity, and zest for life defined her, touching everyone fortunate enough to know her. To honor and celebrate her remarkable journey, a service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at the Maine Maritime Museum. All who loved her are welcome to join. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Museum.

Born on March 14, 1943, in Neptune, New Jersey, Diane grew up in Allentown, Pennsylvania, surrounded by the love of her parents, Ruth and Leonard Ficelman, and her siblings, Mark and Francie Ficelman. In 1965, she made Bath, Maine, her home, where she built a beautiful life with her husband, Gregory Moyer, and their adored children, Robin Moyer and Jessica Gersten.

Diane was a true visionary in real estate, building not just homes but communities, connections, and legacies. Her warmth was the foundation of her success – she gave her heart to those she worked with and transformed neighborhoods into havens. To know her was to be embraced by her light, a light that never dimmed.

Her passion for her community was limitless. Whether championing the arts, supporting local organizations, or advocating for social justice, Diane gave her all to causes close to her heart. Her involvement with groups such as the YMCA, the Chocolate Church, the Bath School Board, the Brunswick Music Theater, Heifer International, and many others exemplified her belief in the power of people coming together.

Diane’s curiosity and hunger for life were unparalleled. An intrepid traveler, she explored the globe with wide-eyed wonder, seeking knowledge and connection in every corner of the world. Even in her later years, her thirst for learning remained unquenched, as she continued to take college courses during her winters in Florida.

The arts were central to Diane’s soul. Her love for Broadway was boundless, and she channeled that passion into supporting local theater, always with the spirit and enthusiasm that became her trademark.

Her gift for connection was unmatched. Diane had an extraordinary way of making everyone feel seen, heard, and valued. Her loyalty ran deep, her relationships rich, and her love fierce. She laughed loudly, lived boldly, and brought contagious energy into every room she entered.

Diane’s courage was a marvel. She danced when others hesitated, spoke her mind with unapologetic honesty, and embraced life with fearless authenticity. She showed us all how to live boldly and love without limits.

In her later years, her love story with her high school sweetheart, Greg, took on new dimensions as she cared for him with unwavering grace, patience, and compassion – a testament to her boundless love and strength.

Diane taught us all to live big, to love hard, and to never, ever dim our light for anyone. Her spirit will echo through the countless lives she brightened and the memories she leaves behind.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Gregory; her daughters, Robin and Jessica; her grandchildren, Max and Lily Fitzgerald, and Ava and Alex Gersten; her sister, Francie Eiskowitz; and an expansive circle of family, friends, and community members who will forever carry her light in their hearts.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to The United Way, 34 Wing Farm Road, Suite 201, Bath, 04530 or The Maine State Music Theater,

22 Elm St.,

Brunswick, 04011

