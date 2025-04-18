FREEPORT – Wesley Gilbert “Gil” Marco Jr. passed away April 7, 2025, at Bella Point Assisted Living in Freeport, Maine. Gil was born December 19,1941 in Portland, to Wesley Sr. and Rita (Jenkins) Marco. He was a 1960 graduate of Morse High School. That same year, Gil was one of a handful of alpine skiers from Maine to be selected to try out for the U.S. National Ski Team. Something he was always very proud of.

Gil married Joyce Pennell in 1967 and they embarked on a career of working at ski resorts and golf courses from New Hampshire to Florida eventually bringing them back to Bath, where Gil was the superintendent at the Bath Country Club. He later was a welding inspector at BIW. After retiring from BIW he worked with the grounds crew at Val Halla Golf Course in Cumberland, Me. The job Gil enjoyed the most in retirement was when he started his kayak and canoe business on Winnegance Creek in Phippsburg, Maine, called “Up The Creek”. He so enjoyed meeting new people and telling them all about the area. ﻿

Gil was predeceased by his parents, former spouse Joyce, daughter Amanda, and his sister Helena. ﻿

He is survived by sons Joseph, Jason, and wife Leslie, and three grandsons, Wyatt, Thatcher and Graham, brothers Richard (Joanne), Christopher (Carol), Gregory (Cathy), and sister Susanne (Mike). ﻿

Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath at a later date.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

