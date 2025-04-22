Almost a month ago, a young woman knocked on the door of Tedford Housing’s administrative office, clutching a manila folder. Inside were medical records from her 3-year-old son’s recent hospital stay, two months of unpaid utility bills and a final notice of eviction. She had lost her job after taking time off to care for her son. That week, she called five landlords, but none would rent to her because of the eviction on her record.

This is what a housing crisis often looks like. When someone comes through our door or calls one of our emergency shelters, housing is rarely the only issue. More often, it’s a cascade of medical emergencies, lost jobs, family strain, transportation barriers, food insecurity and mental health struggles — all colliding at once.

In early April, Tedford Housing gathered over 60 community members at Maine Beer Company for Unpacking Poverty: Housing, Health, and Beyond — a Dinner & Dialogue fundraising event to explore the deep, intersectional roots of poverty and how we can respond with empathy and action. At its heart, the event asked a simple question: How can we show up for one another in the face of overlapping challenges?

Our executive director, Andrew Lardie, welcomed attendees with a reflection inspired by panelist Dr. Delvina Miremadi-Baldino, who offered a striking definition of trauma: “Too much, too fast, too soon.” For many Mainers trying to make ends meet, that phrase captures the pace and pressure of daily life. Andrew noted that gatherings like this offer a rare opportunity to pause, connect and imagine new possibilities together. In slowing down, we open space for insight, empathy and building a community that doesn’t just respond to crisis but works to prevent it.

The panel highlighted the layered, local ways communities are not just responding to poverty — but actively working to change the systems that perpetuate it. Sarah Lundin, executive director of Freeport Community Services, named a common hurdle faced by human service organizations: the expectation that people in need must “prove” their struggles to receive help. Yet many hardships — like the exhaustion of working multiple jobs or the quiet ache of not being able to afford new shoes for a growing child — aren’t easily captured on a form. These are deeply human realities. To shift the paradigm, Freeport Community Services is piloting Bridges Out of Poverty, an approach that centers people’s strengths and works alongside them to build long-term stability.

Delvina Miremadi-Baldino, executive director of Maine Youth Thriving, urged attendees to look further upstream — especially when addressing how poverty affects young people. She shared that only half of Maine high schoolers report feeling like they matter to their communities — a statistic with lasting consequences. But the solution doesn’t always start with policy — it often starts with people. A coach who stays late, a teacher who notices a student’s silence, a librarian who remembers a favorite book series — these small acts of recognition can change a young person’s path. When youth feel seen, they are more likely to thrive.

Advertisement

Rich Hooks Wayman, CEO of Volunteers of America Northern New England, called attention to the urgent need to integrate housing and health solutions. Living with a chronic condition while unhoused leads to avoidable, compounding crises: ER visits, missed medications, worsened outcomes. Some states are already piloting innovative models where Medicaid helps cover housing-related supports like moving costs, rent and in-home care — because keeping people housed is health care.

Bringing the conversation home, Andrew Lardie pointed to the immediate funding challenges faced by emergency shelters like Tedford’s. Right now, the state reimburses shelters just $7 per bed per night — far below the actual cost of keeping doors open. A bill under consideration, LD 698, would raise that rate to something more sustainable — a tangible, immediate step toward strengthening Maine’s safety net.

At the heart of this conversation is the recognition that poverty is not just a lack of resources — it’s a complex web of interconnected struggles. Yet amidst these challenges, there are glimmers of hope: community leaders stepping up, small acts of recognition changing lives and growing efforts to connect housing and health. The evening reminded us that we can build a more empathetic, supportive community — together. Rich Hooks Wayman said it best: “Use your stories. Use your voices. Because those are what matter right now.” So tell your story. Talk to your friends and neighbors. Share your perspective at town meetings and community events. Bring your stories to your legislators, local officials and decision makers. Let them know what’s happening in your community and what needs to change. Because our stories don’t just raise awareness — they move people and they move policy.

Katrina Webster is the development and communications associate at Tedford Housing.

Copy the Story Link