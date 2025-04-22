“This is our home. This is our future. This is planet Earth.”

Lincoln Theater will present a free screening of “Coasts,” the first episode of the BBC’s “Blue Planet III” docuseries, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 27. All ages are welcome to experience the wonders of the world’s coastlines on the big screen.

This event will take audiences to South Africa’s Robberg Peninsula, where thousands of Cape fur seals are squeezed onto a small ledge, and to the Arctic coast where the devilish sea angel ambushes its prey. Experience hungry lions as they venture onto Namibia’s Skeleton Coast for the first time in decades and a southern right whale as she reaches her journey’s end at Peninsula Valdes, Argentina. And in British Columbia, terrestrial garter snakes take the plunge into chilly waters in search of a meal.

Coasts are the frontline in this changing world. Increasingly, unpredictable storms and sea level rises are urgent threats to those that make their homes near the coast, including nearly 40% of the world’s human population. With stunning cinematography and Attenborough’s iconic narration, “Coasts” is a powerful reminder of the fragility and beauty of the planet’s shorelines — and the urgent challenges they face.

Free film programming at Lincoln Theater is possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of Bath Savings Bank. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. For more information, visit lincolntheater.org or contact the theater office at info@lincolntheater.org or 563-3424.

