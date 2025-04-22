River Arts will showcase the artwork of John Otterbein in a solo show, “The Whimsical Side,” in the River Room from April 24 through May 14. There will be an opening reception with the artist from 204 p.m. Saturday, April 26.

Known for his imaginative and whimsical approach, “The Whimsical Side” celebrates Otterbein’s playful humor and use of vibrant colors. Otterbein describes this exhibition as an eclectic collection of his recent work. He has been enjoying exploring different artistic styles and materials. While Otterbein has predominantly painted with watercolor, he has recently begun experimenting with oil painting.

Otterbein holds a degree in graphic design and photography from Arizona State University and spent many years as an art director and designer, specializing in flexographic printings for major corporations. Upon moving to Maine, Otterbein founded the Wooden Screen Door Company in Waldoboro, where he produced over 17,000 custom-made screen doors. After selling his business, Otterbein rekindled his passion for painting and was influenced by his admiration for Gary Larson’s “The Far Side” cartoons. Otterbein studied watercolor under Grif Teller, a well-known painter of Pennsylvania Railroad scenes, and later with Maine artist Erica Qualey, who helped reignite his interest in watercolors.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call the gallery at 563-6868 or email info@riverartsme.org.

