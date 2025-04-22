River Arts will showcase the artwork of John Otterbein in a solo show, “The Whimsical Side,” in the River Room from April 24 through May 14. There will be an opening reception with the artist from 204 p.m. Saturday, April 26.
Known for his imaginative and whimsical approach, “The Whimsical Side” celebrates Otterbein’s playful humor and use of vibrant colors. Otterbein describes this exhibition as an eclectic collection of his recent work. He has been enjoying exploring different artistic styles and materials. While Otterbein has predominantly painted with watercolor, he has recently begun experimenting with oil painting.
Otterbein holds a degree in graphic design and photography from Arizona State University and spent many years as an art director and designer, specializing in flexographic printings for major corporations. Upon moving to Maine, Otterbein founded the Wooden Screen Door Company in Waldoboro, where he produced over 17,000 custom-made screen doors. After selling his business, Otterbein rekindled his passion for painting and was influenced by his admiration for Gary Larson’s “The Far Side” cartoons. Otterbein studied watercolor under Grif Teller, a well-known painter of Pennsylvania Railroad scenes, and later with Maine artist Erica Qualey, who helped reignite his interest in watercolors.
River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call the gallery at 563-6868 or email info@riverartsme.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.