The newest addition to the Topsham Police Department has four paws and a tail.

Garver, a 10-week-old English Labrador retriever, will work alongside a school resource officer as a comfort dog, the department announced on social media last week.

“Although relatively new to the State of Maine, law enforcement agencies across the country use comfort dogs for everything from community outreach to meetings and interviews with victims of trauma and abuse,” a Facebook post from the department stated. “Studies have shown that comfort/support dogs tend to lower stress and anxiety in those around them and can also be a great comfort in times of sudden loss and trauma. We would be remiss if we did not also note that comfort dogs are a support tool for first responders who deal with trauma on a regular basis.”

Garver will work primarily with School Resource Officer Belle Mathieu patrolling Mt. Ararat High and Middle schools and also make regular community appearances, the department said on Facebook.

Jim Burak, American Legion Post 202 commander, said he had the idea to bring a comfort dog to Topsham after talking with Mathieu years prior when his son attended Mt. Ararat.

“She said, ‘Something that would be very helpful is a comfort dog. There’s so many kids that have problems and emotional issues, and they just need somebody to talk to,'” Burak said.

Burak presented the idea to Police Chief Marc Hagan. Comfort dogs are expensive, Burak said, between specialized training, vet care and supplies.

Garver hails from Boonefield Labradors in New Hampshire, an organization that breeds labs for work in law enforcement, medical facilities and more. Portland Police Department recently added its own comfort dog, Archie, who is also from Boonefield Labradors.

After raising $10,000 in “start-up funds,” the American Legion and the police department presented at the Select Board, which approved the project on Thursday. On Friday, officers and legion members met Garver for the first time.

“He is a cunning little bugger — he’s like a tank,” Burak said. “He’s stocky; he’s a big boy with big paws, big legs. He’s going to be a big black lab. And he is a cuddle pup; he loves everybody.”

The name “Garver” comes from the Corey Edwin Garver American Legion Post 202 in Topsham. The local post was named in honor of a Topsham native and U.S. Army sergeant who was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2013. Burak said it “hits [him] in the heart” that Garver shares his name with a local hero.

“The American Legion … our main pillars are supporting the community and supporting the children; I’m always looking for ways to do that,” Burak said. “This is a good step in the right direction.”

