A Bath museum is partnering with a Brunswick brewery to bring a beer and pizza garden to Bath’s waterfront this summer.

Maine Maritime Museum and Flight Deck Brewing will run the garden from June through September. The museum hopes it will draw new visitors and create a long-term relationship.

“The vision is to build a food and beverage service for the museum that is something that can be around for years to come,” said Nate Wildes, managing partner of Flight Deck Brewing. “What we want to test out this summer is to build the product next to the partnership.”

Maine Maritime Museum is adding three new structures to support the beer and pizza garden, including a wooden pavilion, a large event tent and various seating options along the waterfront. Additionally, Flight Deck is investing in new equipment and hiring eight to 12 employees to support the second Flight Deck location.

The pizza and beer garden will be available for families of all ages to enjoy a full day of wood-fired pizzas cooked onsite, craft beer, wine and views of the Kennebec River. Ambient lighting, informational signs and easy access to the museum grounds and cruises will be in the works.

“We want visitors and members to make the most of their time here, and that means having a place to relax, enjoy a great meal and take in the riverfront,” said Chris Timm, executive director of Maine Maritime Museum.

According to Amanda Pleau, marketing and communications manager at the Maine Maritime Museum, the new pavilion will be coordinated with a major update to the historic Percy and Small Shipyard on the museum’s campus. The Bath-based museum hopes to provide a more interactive and accommodating experience that helps visitors understand the history of the shipyard.

So far, the waterfront beer garden is slated for one summer season, but Wildes said Flight Deck will announce if the brewery wants to expand that commitment by the end of the summer.

“There hasn’t been a constant food service at the museum, and the museum has been very interested in growing into that and reached out to [Flight Deck] to see if we are interested,” Wildes said.

Flight Deck has also participated in the museum’s annual beer festival since its inception in 2017.

“We have had food service in the past, but this is something bigger and better than we ever had previously, and we are very excited about it,” Pleau said.

