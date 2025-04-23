The Brunswick Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to require landlords include their contact information when registering their properties in an effort to increase building inspections.

Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director of economic and community development, said the tightened registry rules have three goals: to obtain information to understand Brunswick’s rental housing stock, to improve public safety and to enhance tenant and landlord protections.

The registry changes take effect in August.

The council had previously sent the rental registry ordinance amendment back to the Housing Committee for workshops in December after receiving feedback from landlords.

Following a March public forum, the committee eliminated a $50 registration fee requirement. The December draft would have used registration fees to fund a town employee who would manage the registry, a provision the approved version eliminates.

Instead, the new version of the registry would impose a $50 fee on property owners for each unregistered unit. The fee will double each 30 days until it reaches $400.

“Currently, in our town, we have estimated about 683 buildings that are used as rental apartments, that comprise 3,000 units,” Councilor-at-Large Nathan MacDonald said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Of those 683 estimated buildings, we’ve inspected about 100 of them, so we haven’t been in a wide majority of the properties that are in town that are being rented to folks to ensure that they meet life safety standards. And also, in talking with the fire department, we have contacts for 40 of those properties.”

Members of the Brunswick Renters Organization have supported amending the registry to improve tenant safety.

Landlords raised concerns about privacy at Tuesday night’s meeting. Town officials said they will consider which information to make private or public — such as owners’ names, email addresses, physical addresses and phone numbers — in the 120 days until the updates take effect.

“The proposed ordinance makes no distinction between the information that will be kept private and that which will be public-facing,” said Robert Poole, of Harpswell, who owns properties in Brunswick. “I think it’s important to keep some of the information that is collected private and available only to our emergency response folks.”

Property owners also said they’re concerned that they will be charged for not re-registering annually if no property information has changed. Costello said that the penalty fees will not be applicable to annual validation if no changes have been made.

