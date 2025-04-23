I’ve long been fascinated by epic journeys. From Odysseus to Ernest Shackleton, from Vito Corleon to my own great-grandmother — who fled Ukraine in 1899, a 14-year-old stowaway hidden in hay — there’s nothing as compelling then the journey through trials and tribulations to not only find home but oneself in the process. I am a new Mainer, but I’ve fallen in love with the stories of this place. Presenting music at the Chocolate Church Arts Center has given me a glimpse of how deeply the Irish and the French Canadians have left a cultural mark, contributing traditions, music and social fabric. Sitting with a pint at Byrne’s Pub in Bath when the musicians are playing around the table is just the best. Whether it was fleeing famine or being recruited to work, like the Swedish immigrants, Maine’s history of immigration is so rich.

It is for this very reason that upon moving here that I became equally intrigued by the more recent history of Somali immigration to Maine. For within my love of Byrne’s Pub is a reverence for people and their cultures. And I learned that, like the Irish, Somalis are known for a love of poetry and spoken words dating back well over 500 years. So, when I encountered the work of Somali-American playwright and multimedia artist Ifrah Mansour, I became curious about bringing her work to the CCAC. It took a year to bring it to fruition, but on May 2, the CCAC will proudly present Ifrah Mansour’s critically acclaimed one-woman performance, “How to Have Fun in a Civil War: Childhood Memories of Hope.”

This powerful and imaginative production invites audience members 8 and up into the childhood memories of a 7-year-old Somali refugee, offering a poignant perspective on resilience, survival and the enduring power of play amidst conflict. Mansour, a Somali-American playwright and performer based in Minnesota, uses puppetry, poetry, video and storytelling to bring her experiences during the 1991 Somali civil war to life. The performance unfolds through the eyes of a child, blending humor and warmth to create a spellbinding experience that resonates with audiences of all ages.

In conjunction with the performance, a free community “Healing Hut” workshop will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 30, also at the Chocolate Church Arts Center. Somali weaving is a significant aspect of Somali culture, deeply intertwined with nomadic life, resourcefulness and artistic expression, primarily carried out by women. This workshop invites participants of all ages to create miniature Somali healing huts, promoting community connection and healing experiences.

Originally premiered in London in 2022, “How to Have Fun in a Civil War: Childhood Memories of Hope” has been staged in multiple cities across the United States, garnering acclaim for its innovative approach to storytelling — expressing itself through puppetry, poetry and visual art. Mansour’s work has been featured in media outlets including the BBC, Star Tribune, Okayafrica and VICE, and she has been presented at esteemed institutions such as the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Queens Museum. During her week-long residency, she will be sharing her work with children from local schools in Bath, Wiscasset, Lewiston and beyond, as well as adult education students from the Merrymeeting Center who have partnered on this project. Finally, we are hoping to be serving Somali spiced tea after Friday night’s performance, which will feature a post-show conversation with Mansour and others from Maine’s Somali community. Next week, the CCAC invites you into an epic journey for an audience of all ages. Like the stories sung at an Irish pub or the tunes spun from Quebecois fiddler, next week is another such story of memory, hope and courage.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

