Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program has received a $15,000 sponsorship from Darling’s Brunswick Ford for the third straight year. The gift will support efforts to end hunger in the Midcoast region, helping to provide more than 7,000 healthy meals to local individuals and families in need.

In addition to financial support, the Darling’s team also donates their time in MCHPP’s Community Kitchen. There, they help to process thousands of pounds of fresh produce — turning food which would otherwise go uneaten into hundreds of ready-to-eat meals for distribution. Their work helps reduce waste, support local farmers and nourish neighbors across MCHPP’s programming.

“We are incredibly grateful for Darling’s Brunswick Ford for their generosity and for the dedication their team has to our mission,” Hannah Chatalbash, MCHPP’s executive director, said in a news release. “Their ongoing financial commitment, volunteerism and passion for making a difference in the community where they work and live serves as an example of what corporate giving can be in its best form. The Darling’s team is truly a partner in every sense of the word.”

Andre Lester, Darling’s Brunswick Ford’s general manager, identified community development as one of the company’s goals.

“It has been an honor to be able to do this three years running,” Lester said. “We believe we are stronger together and we want to see our community grow. We are happy to give back some of our profits so we can help build a better and stronger community.”

