The National Day of Prayer will be celebrated in Brunswick at noon Thursday, May 1, at the Town Mall Gazebo. This one-hour program includes prayer, special music and patriotic selections. Local residents will ask for divine blessings and intervention in several areas: family, education, churches, businesses, media, government, military and those in need.
Although the U.S. has always celebrated days of prayer, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming a National Day of Prayer into law on April 17, 1952. President Ronald Reagan amended the law in 1988 to designate the first Thursday of every May the National Day of Prayer. Hundreds of prayer events take place across the country every year on this day.
Brunswick NDP directors, the Revs. Arden and Brenda Cross, said in a prepared release this is an opportunity for neighbors to gather together to offer their support and caring for the community, state and nation. For more information, call 522-5611.
