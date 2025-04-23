The U.S. has a lot of pets. In fact, pets in the United States eat more meat than all of France. Did you also know that if American pets formed their own country, their meat consumption alone would rank fifth in the world?

The collective environmental impact of our beloved animal companions is staggering — in the United States, they produce 5.1 million tons of feces every year, as much as 90 million people. But whether you’re a doting pet owner, considering adoption or simply sharing a neighborhood with furry friends, sustainable pet practices benefit you through cleaner public spaces, more room in landfills and wiser use of resources. In the middle of spring cleanup season, let’s explore how our closest relationships with animals can be an opportunity to practice environmental stewardship — creating healthier habitats for all species, including humans. Pets matter to everyone. Even if you don’t have pets, sustainable pet practices affect your community in these ways:

Wildlife protection: Responsible pet ownership — keeping cats indoors, leashing dogs in natural areas — helps protect local birds and small mammals. Studies show outdoor cats in the U.S. kill billions of birds annually (see “The impact of free-ranging domestic cats on wildlife of the United States” in Nature Communications).

Resource competition: Pet food production uses land, water and energy that could otherwise support human food systems. More sustainable pet care reduces this competition.

Community resilience: Neighbors working together on pet waste solutions, shared resources and animal adoption shelters build stronger community connections and environmental awareness.

Shared spaces: Pet waste left in parks contains pathogens and nutrients that contaminate waterways. Proper disposal protects everyone’s health and recreational areas.

What can we do to care for pets and care for our community at the same time? Here are a few suggestions for all of us, pet owners or those of us who love animals and want the best for them and our shared habitat.

• Spay and neuter: Having your pets spayed or neutered is perhaps the single most impactful sustainability choice for pet owners. It controls the pet population that strains the shelter systems.

• Protect wildlife: Keep cats indoors and dogs on leashes to prevent wildlife from being chased or killed.

• Switch to biodegradable waste bags or compostable cat litter. Conventional plastic poop bags do not break down in aerobic composting systems or anaerobic digesters, while biodegradable alternatives do decompose given suitable conditions in industrial-scale facilities. Similarly, plant-based cat litter made from materials like corn, wheat or recycled paper will decompose, unlike clay-based options, which are not biodegradable.

• Buy pet food in bulk to reduce packaging waste. Purchase the largest package size appropriate for your pet’s consumption rate to minimize single-use packaging. Store excess in airtight containers to maintain freshness.

• Choose durable, long-lasting toys. Opt for toys made from natural rubber, hemp or recycled materials that will withstand your pet’s play style rather than plastic toys that quickly become waste.

• Consider pre-owned pet supplies. Many pre-owned pet items like crates, carriers and beds can be safely purchased and sanitized at home, extending their useful life and keeping them out of landfills.

• Adopt. Adopting from shelters or rescue organizations is more sustainable than supporting breeding operations. Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters.

• Make the switch to sustainable pet food brands. Look for pet foods with responsibly sourced ingredients, minimal processing and sustainable packaging. Brands using ingredients from regenerative agriculture or featuring insect protein have fewer negative environmental impacts than conventional options.

• Create a pet-friendly garden with native plants. Select nontoxic native plants for your yard that support local wildlife while being safe if your pet takes an exploratory nibble. Avoid chemical pesticides and fertilizers that can harm both pets and beneficial insects.

• Implement a pet waste composting system. Dog waste can be safely composted using specialized systems that break it down without contaminating soil or waterways. For cats, some plant-based litter can be composted in backyard systems (but never use cat waste in compost for food gardens due to toxoplasmosis risks).

• Use natural grooming and cleaning products. Replace conventional pet shampoos and household cleaners with eco-friendly alternatives to reduce chemical runoff into waterways. Look for products with biodegradable ingredients and minimal packaging.

Concerned about your pet’s welfare? Less processed foods with responsibly sourced ingredients typically provide better nutrition, while natural grooming products reduce exposure to potentially harmful chemicals.

Our love for our pets doesn’t have to be expressed at the expense of other life on our planet. Next time you’re out for a dog walk or stopping to pat a four-legged neighbor, consider steps you might take to make pet ownership more sustainable for all.

Peggy Siegle and Fred Horch are principals of Sustainable Practice. To receive expert action guides to help your household and organizations become superbly sustainable, visit SustainablePractice.Life and subscribe for free to One Step This Week, or go to Suspra.com to purchase our new e-book: Sustainable Practices: Your Handbook for Effective Action.

