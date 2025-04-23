Sagadahoc Preservation, Inc. will host “A Cool Little Book Fair” featuring more than 20 Maine authors at the historic Winter Street Center in Bath from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26.
This event is geared toward those who appreciate art, poetry, mysteries, romance, historical fiction, nonfiction, children’s literature and American Gothic revival-style architecture. The setting will be Gothic, but the vibe will be thoroughly modern.
Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there will be poetry and prose readings in the Diane Francis Hall, the annex of the WSC. There will be a raffle for some literary surprises when the readings end.
Attending authors include: Sarah Carlson (Farmington), Deb Gould (Brunswick), Patsy Baldus (Searsport), Matt Cost (Brunswick), Diane Madden (Harrison), Wendy Ulmer (Woolwich), Judi Valentine (Brunswick), K. Stephens (Lincolnville), Rae Chalmers (Belfast), Carly Packard (Belfast), Danielle Bannister (Searsmont), Kathy Eliscu (Portland), Rick Wile (Brunswick), Jody Rich (Waterville), Irene M. Drago (Bath), Regina Strongheart (Topsham), Joanne Marco (Bath), Peter M. Blachly (Bath) and Taffy Wagner (Bath) remembered by her daughter, Sophie Bailey.
Winter Street Center is located at 880 Washington St., Bath. This event is free and open to the public. Fore more information, email Irene Drag at irenemdrago@gmail.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.