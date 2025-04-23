Sagadahoc Preservation, Inc. will host “A Cool Little Book Fair” featuring more than 20 Maine authors at the historic Winter Street Center in Bath from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26.

This event is geared toward those who appreciate art, poetry, mysteries, romance, historical fiction, nonfiction, children’s literature and American Gothic revival-style architecture. The setting will be Gothic, but the vibe will be thoroughly modern.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there will be poetry and prose readings in the Diane Francis Hall, the annex of the WSC. There will be a raffle for some literary surprises when the readings end.

Attending authors include: Sarah Carlson (Farmington), Deb Gould (Brunswick), Patsy Baldus (Searsport), Matt Cost (Brunswick), Diane Madden (Harrison), Wendy Ulmer (Woolwich), Judi Valentine (Brunswick), K. Stephens (Lincolnville), Rae Chalmers (Belfast), Carly Packard (Belfast), Danielle Bannister (Searsmont), Kathy Eliscu (Portland), Rick Wile (Brunswick), Jody Rich (Waterville), Irene M. Drago (Bath), Regina Strongheart (Topsham), Joanne Marco (Bath), Peter M. Blachly (Bath) and Taffy Wagner (Bath) remembered by her daughter, Sophie Bailey.

Winter Street Center is located at 880 Washington St., Bath. This event is free and open to the public. Fore more information, email Irene Drag at irenemdrago@gmail.com.

