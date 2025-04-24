A Bath musician released his latest album this month, building on songs from previous albums and drawing from 35 years of writing, recording and producing music.

“Enigma” is Chris Muccino’s first full-length album and second vinyl release, released on April 12, also known as Record Store Day, through Bull Moose. The album features two new songs, the lead single “Hindsight” and “Better Times,” and serves as a compilation of older songs from previous releases. Muccino completed his new songs in his Evergreen Studio, where he had previously collaborated with Anthony Gatti at The Bulkhead, located in Scarborough.

Human Moods is a Maine-based indie and modern rock band formed by Muccino and fellow musician Sheridan, with “Enigma” representing the band’s first full-length album release, along with several tracks from previous albums like “Human Moods,” “Timepiece” and “Capsule Temporelle.” “Enigma” is the 16th album Muccino has released and the fourth release for the Human Moods collection.

Human Moods emerged from a previous collaboration called Forest City and Friends, which began in 2020 and involved a collaboration with Twisted Roots, writing songs with singer Pete Giordano, for the four years leading up to the Forest City and Friends album.

He connected with Sheridan, the lead singer for the bands Tribal Iris and Heart Shaped Rock, and they collaborated on a self-titled album, “Human Moods,” which was released in 2022. They would release two more albums, “Timepiece” in 2023 and “Capsule Temporelle” in 2024.

Muccino met Harpswell artist John Mishler through his landscaping business, Coastal Property Maintenance, which contributed his artwork to the latest album, “Enigma.” Mishler gave Muccino access to his whole collection of artwork for use as possible album covers for the album. Muccino selected two of Mishler’s artworks to feature on the vinyl jacket, while the CD includes the same two pieces as well as two additional pieces on the inside.

“As we learned we were both artists, we became friends over that time,” Muccino said.

The process of creating “Enigma” began during the summer of 2024, with Muccino handling the songwriting, keyboard, guitar and sound effects. Sheridan handled the lyrics and vocal work, as well as backing vocals on the songs “Hindsight” and “Better Times,” featuring special guests Torin Muccino, Julian Giordano and Addison Caster. The new album’s name comes from one of the band’s earlier songs, “Embryonic,” which Sheridan wrote for her mother.

“[Gatti] had been a real help with recording,” Muccino said. “He had recorded all the Forest City and Friends albums, and I would record bits and pieces here.”

A couple of years ago, Muccino invested in a drum kit so he could play all the instruments for his recordings at his home studio in Bath. “Enigma” marked the first time Muccino did all the mixing for his music himself.

The digital release of “Enigma” will be available Friday, April 25, on all streaming platforms, according to Muccino. He doesn’t plan for any live performances and is focusing on building a fan base for his music. Influences on the “Enigma” sound include The Pretenders, Fleetwood Mac, Joan Jett, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and Tracy Ullman.

“Like with any artist, you hope people are able to connect with the lyrics and the music,” Muccino said. “Hopefully, it moves them and makes them feel something.”

