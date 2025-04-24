Eighty years after a torpedo ripped through the hull of the USS Eagle PE-56, just 5 miles off the coast of Cape Elizabeth’s Portland Headlight, the United States Navy on Wednesday bestowed a posthumous Purple Heart to the great-nephew of Eagle crewman Norris W. Jones.

On April 23, 1945, just one day after his 20th birthday, United States Navy Reserve Fireman 1st Class Norris W. Jones was among 49 servicemen killed on the USS Eagle 56 after a German submarine lurking off the Maine coast, U-853, torpedoed the patrol boat.

“It was the greatest loss of life in New England waters during the war. Only two of the bodies were recovered,” said Massachusetts naval historian Paul Lawton.

The annual remembrance ceremony was held at Portland Headlight to remember the men of the Eagle 56. Among those in attendance were the daughter, granddaughter and sister-in-law of Eagle 56 survivor 1st Class Machinist Mate John Breeze, who was the last man to see Jones alive.

An Official Naval Board of Inquiry originally determined that the Eagle 56, a relic of World War I, was destroyed by a boiler explosion. But in April 2000, evidence provided by Lawton led U.S. Secretary of the Navy Gordon England to “re-list the Eagle 56 as lost due to enemy action,” thus making the Eagle’s crew eligible for the Purple Heart.

In June 2018, divers from the Nomad Exploration Team located the remains of the USS Eagle 56 after an intensive five-year search. At a depth of over 300 feet, they discovered both of the Eagle’s boilers were completely intact. According to lead diver Ryan King, 80 years after the ship’s sinking, “29 sailors still have not received recognition for their sacrifice.”

The awarding of a posthumous Purple Heart “requires that the medal is only given to immediate family members,” Lawton said. Although “most of these people have passed,” Lawton was able to persuade the U.S. Navy to make an exception in the case of Norris W. Jones, whose great-nephew Jarrod Shielke accepted the medal.

The annual Eagle 56 remembrance was hosted on April 23 by the men and women of the crew of the U.S. Navy Warship Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), currently at dock at Bath Iron Works in Bath. Barnum’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Benjamin Cantu, officiated the ceremony and laid a wreath at the USS Eagle 56 monument at Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth.

During the ceremony, the U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Sturgeon, a modern peacetime equivalent to USS Eagle 56, maintained an honoring presence in the waters just offshore, while active members of the Coast Guard attended the ceremony.

The full crew of the NOMAD Exploration team were also on hand, as well as members of the Portland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859, who provided an honor guard complete with a 21-gun salute and hosted a luncheon.

