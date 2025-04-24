FREEPORT — The Freeport girls lacrosse team had been thinking about its one-goal loss to Greely in the 2024 Class B state championship since last summer. On Thursday, Freeport got its revenge by a familiar score.

The Falcons overcame a three-goal third-quarter deficit to beat the Rangers, 8-7.

“I think it was in everybody’s heads,” Freeport senior midfielder Mia Levesque said. “I think that made us work even harder, that pushed us to be even better, that pushed us to take better shots, make better passes. I think everybody really wanted this.”

Levesque scored three times, including the winning goal from free position with 7:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Greely (0-2), the only team to beat Freeport (3-0) the past two seasons, won both of last year’s matchups by the same final score. Thursday was Freeport coach Marcia Wood’s 200th career win.

How it happened

• A crease violation wiped away a Freeport goal in the opening minute, so a majority of the first quarter was a defensive stalemate. Kylie and Kacie Lord broke the scoring drought in the last two minutes of the quarter to give Greely an early lead.

• Lana DiRusso and Levesque scored in the second quarter to give Freeport a 3-2 lead and later a 4-3 edge after Audrey Collins’ goal, but the lead did not last long. Greely’s Kelsey Crocker scooped up the ball and netted a rebounded shot with 6.1 seconds left in the half to tie it up.

• Momentum carried over for the Rangers as Audrey Ingersoll, Kaia Perkins and Avery Bush rattled off three-straight unassisted scores. Greely led 7-4 with 3:04 left in the third quarter.

• Emma White, Liza Flower and Gwen Dunham each recorded a goal and an assist for Freeport before Levesque got the winner. Flower brought the Falcons within one in the fourth by scooping a ground ball and shooting on an open net, and White found Dunham with 8:25 to go. “In practice, we work that all the time because me and Gwen see each other really well,” White said. “There was a huge opening, and I was like, I know. I had so much faith in her, so I just passed it and she went, and I was so excited.”

Statistical leaders

• Freeport: Mia Levesque (three goals), Lana DiRusso (two goals), Hailly Curtis (eight saves)

• Greely: Audrey Ingersoll (goal, assist), Kaia Perkins (goal, assist), Liv Clark (12 saves)

Notable quotes

• “I don’t yell at them a lot. I only really yell at them when I think that they can obviously do better, and I was upset with a lot of the sloppiness of it and the rushing of things. I said to them, ‘This is not in Mia and Lana’s hands. You guys all need to do the work.’ Then, coming out with those transitions where it wasn’t Mia and Lana, that’s what we’ve been pushing them. It can’t be the Mia and Lana show, you guys all have to get in there and work that transition.” — Freeport coach Marcia Wood

• “We love these games because it gives us so much to learn from and that’s what we just told the team. Yes, it’s April, we are shooting for June. So, how much better can we get from this loss and get better for the next game? I do think it’s an ironic score.” — Greely coach Becca Koelker

