Rep. Allison Hepler (D-Woolwich), Rep. Sally Cluchey (D-Bowdoinham) and Gov. Janet Mills welcomed family and friends of the late Judy Kahrl of Arrowsic to the State House recently to honor her work.

Kahrl, doctor of philosophy in adult education, was recognized by the entire House of Representatives for founding Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights, an organization that works to ensure that children and grandchildren have accurate and accessible reproductive health resources.

During her life, Kahrl also received the Daniel Alcides Carrion Award for her efforts to reduce maternal mortality and worked with breastfeeding support agency La Leche League International. Additionally, she worked closely with reproductive health charity Pathfinder International, which was founded by her father, Clarence Gamble, and with Planned Parenthood.

