As a mother of a child with special needs, I would like to tell you what I love about the Y. When I adopted my son, I did not have much of a community and certainly not a support system for the challenges that we would face with his special needs. I was able to utilize the enrichment program at the Y, and without the support from this community, it would have been far more difficult to navigate. Not only was the program exactly what my son needed and full of caring and compassionate individuals, but this community was there to help with some of the isolation that motherhood can sometimes bring, especially in the face of a global pandemic. This place, my YMCA, is meeting so many of us in the face of ever-changing needs.

I feel compelled to write this letter because I am appalled and ashamed at the recent attacks against the Bath Area Family YMCA for their decision to close the racquetball court in favor of making a youth/family space. I believe I can speak for many people in my community when I say we commend and appreciate this decision. There is no such thing as too much support and options for youth in our community, especially when youth homelessness is anything above zero.

I do sympathize that this decision does impact a group of dedicated players, and change is hard. But I have seen firsthand some of the abuse that the Y staff members have endured over this decision, and I believe that nothing justifies this behavior. I fully believe that the Y is committed to keeping up with the current needs of our community to keep youth, families and people of all ages thriving.

Sarah McDarby,

Woolwich

Think about the future of the country

These are not normal times. We must not act as if they were. Never before has a president of the United States in his past presidency encouraged an attack on the house of Congress in an attempt to overthrow an election. Never before has a sitting president refused to act on a 9-0 judgment of the Supreme Court. Never before has a president alienated allies through threats and acts of intimidation while cozying up to the authoritarian regimes of the world. Never before has the United States had a convicted felon and sexual abuser as president.

Never before has there been such an urgent need to turn away from the leadership of such a person. We talk about the dangers to our economic well-being. We wonder about the future cost of living. We wonder about health care. We wonder about damage that has been done to businesses and educational institutions throughout the country.

We need to think less about ourselves and more about the future of our country. Our current president famously said to a group of conservative Christians while on the campaign trail. “I love you. You got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote.”

I don’t know about you, I can only speak for myself. I want to vote again.

David Geis,

Bowdoinham

Treatment of Jan. 6 rioters vs. deported Venezuelans

On Jan. 20, 2025, Donald Trump pardoned 1,500 convicted domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Many of them were convicted of beating American police officers. Some were charged with defacing government and/or stealing private property. Several of them admitted to Congress that they felt they were sent there by the defeated former president because he didn’t like the results of the 2020 election. These people are now all free and able to spend time with their families.

Cut to March 2025 — 238 men were detained and flown to a prison in El Salvador — a country ruled by a dictator named Nayib Bukele. The men, immigrants from Venezuela, were not given the due process rights due to all residents of the U.S. They were detained under the Alien Enemies Act, which has only been used when our country is at war. The Trump administration claims, without proof, that these men are members of a violent gang — Tren de Aragua. Investigators have found that at least 75% of them have no criminal record or gang connections. Many of them had legal asylum, jobs, paid taxes and have families.

Perhaps if these men had attacked the Capitol carrying Trump flags and wearing MAGA hats rather than having tattoos supporting autism or a favorite sports team, they would also be with their families today. Instead, they are sitting in a notorious prison in El Salvador.

Barb Osen,

Orr’s Island

Bankrupting the nation

I have a worldwide reputation as a designer of recreational boat electrical systems. I work with a local company in Woolwich to supply equipment for these projects. I am currently working with another Florida-based company that has its boats built in China but shipped to the U.S. for completion and commissioning. It hires installers and riggers and service people in the U.S.

We are already seeing the impacts of Trump’s tariffs. Up to 30% price rises for equipment we ship overseas, resulting in canceled orders. Import duties will bankrupt those small boatbuilders for whom the core construction is done overseas. Job losses, good jobs, across the board with zero possibility of this strengthening the boatbuilding industry in the U.S.

In his lifetime, Donald Trump has filed for bankruptcy six times. He has been an incompetent steward of his various companies, but he is not the one who has suffered. It is all those hard-working people who lost their businesses and jobs because they were never paid. He has always become richer.

If we do not speak up with a unified voice, Donald Trump will do to the U.S. what he has done repeatedly to his companies. He is on track to bankrupt small businesses on a national scale. We will pay the price; the billionaires will benefit from our pain.

The time to stand up and be counted is now.

Nigel Calder,

Newcastle

