Lisbon Area Christian Outreach accepts a donation check from Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union. Pictured are Shiloh Hagerman, LCFCU VP of member engagement (left); Debbie Hill, LACO; Glen Hill, LACO; and Dylan George, LCFCU Loan Clerk. Courtesy of Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union

Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union and its members raised $23,260.70 for the Campaign For Ending Hunger last year. Funds were recently distributed to Lisbon Area Christian Outreach of Lisbon Falls ($17,445.52) and St. Mary’s Food Pantry of Lewiston ($5,815.18). Both organizations support the ongoing mission of feeding those facing food insecurity.

The Campaign For Ending Hunger is a collaborative effort between all of Maine’s credit unions. Participating credit unions raise funds for the campaign at various times throughout the year. LFCU’s biggest fundraisers last year were a fall Cash Calendar and a summer Basket Raffle.

All money raised is distributed to hunger organizations and food pantries throughout Maine; 100% of all the money raised by credit unions stays in Maine and goes directly to the cause of ending hunger.

To join the Campaign For Ending Hunger, contact Lisbon Credit Union at 353-4144 or visit lisboncu.org/hunger. To donate to the campaign, visit campaignforendinghunger.org/lisboncu/.

Betsy Swan, teller supervisor from Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union presents a donation check to St. Mary’s Food Pantry. Pictured are: Tina Dube (left), Kirsten Walter, Randy Hord, Camille Parrish, Paul Boucher, Fiston Mubalama Lowatiwiya, Alison McConnell and John Pietila from St. Mary’s Food Pantry; and Betsy Swan, LCFCU. Courtesy of Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union

