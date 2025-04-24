Boys

Blake Belanger, Brunswick senior: Belanger makes the leap from Brunswick’s No. 1 doubles, where he was part of a 2024 first-team all-KVAC pairing, to the No. 3 singles slot, where he didn’t drop a game in the 2025 season-opening match.

Edgar Meardon, Brunswick junior: Last year’s No. 2 singles player, Meardon moves up to the top slot and will try to help lead the Dragons back to the Class A North final.

Gavin Riggs, Freeport sophomore: The sophomore will be the No. 1 singles player for a Freeport team looking to return to the Class B South tournament for the first time since 2022.

Charles Scribner, Mt. Ararat senior: The Eagles’ top singles player for the past few seasons returns. The righty will look to make the state singles tournament after making the Region 3 qualifier final last season.

Evan Williams, Brunswick sophomore: Williams also makes the jump from No. 2 doubles to No. 2 singles. Alongside senior Oliver Edmonds, the pairing did not drop a match in the 2024 A North tournament and was named second-team all-KVAC.

Girls

Lydia Branson, Mt. Ararat senior: Branson returns as captain and the No. 1 singles player for the Eagles. Head coach Billy Noble said she will look to advance through the Region 3 qualifiers and appear in the state singles tournament.

Aurora Guzzetti, Morse senior: The Shipbuilders’ No. 1 singles player, Guzzetti is a consistent, calculated and hard-working competitor.

Matilde Leoni, Mt. Ararat senior: An exchange student from Italy, Leoni will challenge the Eagles’ top two spots throughout the season. A lefty with experience on clay, she hits with heavy topspin from the baseline.

Ellie Meserve, Brunswick junior: Meserve qualified for the state singles tournament as Brunswick’s No. 2 and helped the Dragons claim its fourth straight Class A North title. The all-KVAC first team select will compete as the No. 2 again.

Molly Tefft, Brunswick junior: An all-KVAC first team select at No. 3 singles last year, Tefft becomes Brunswick’s top singles player this year. She won her first three matches in the Class A state singles tournament to reach the quarterfinals.

