Boys
Ian Britt, Mt. Ararat, junior, race walk: Britt has two national championships in the race walk, but the junior is still looking for a Class A championship. He broke the sub-seven minute mark at New Balance Nationals Indoor in March, a new personal best by nearly 36 seconds.
Ashby Hayward, Mt. Ararat, junior, pole vault: In February, Hayward won the KVAC A indoor crown at 12 feet, 6 inches and placed sixth at the state meet with the same mark. He finished third in last year’s outdoor state championship.
Bryce Holden, Mt. Ararat, junior, pole vault/hurdles: Hayward’s training partner, Holden is the defending Class A pole vault champion at 13 feet. He also placed 11th in the 300-meter hurdles at the 2024 outdoor state meet.
Sebastian Martini, Brunswick, junior, sprints: At last year’s Class A outdoor meet, Martini finished 13th (11.48 seconds) and 14th (24.00) in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. He will be looking to continue dropping time from this recent indoor season.
Levi Riggs, Morse, junior, distance: Riggs finished the indoor season with a KVAC B 800 meter championship and a 14th-place finish at states. He finished fifth (2:01.78) in the 800 at the 2024 outdoor Class B meet, and is the top returner from last year’s field.
Girls
Kessa Benner, Freeport, senior, pole vault: The runner-up in last season’s outdoor championship, Benner hit the 10-foot mark consistently this past indoor season, placing second at the Class B meet.
Shealyn Brochu, Morse, senior, distance: Second in the 400 and third in the 800 at the 2024 outdoor Class B meet, Brochu is even faster this spring. The American University commit set a personal best time in the mile (5:00.13) and placed third at this year’s New England indoors.
Emma Graham, Freeport, sophomore, sprints/jumps: As a freshman at last year’s state meet, Graham placed seventh (13.42) in the 100 and fourth (27.46) in the 200. She will look to keep shaving time off a successful indoor season.
Lexi Morin, Brunswick, senior, javelin: The three-sport USM commit already owns the Brunswick school record at 124-3, but the defending Class A champion is working to extend her throw and break 135 feet.
Lisi Palmer, Brunswick, senior, sprints/jumps: Palmer won last year’s Class A high jump at a height of 5-5, a mark she surpassed during the 2025 indoor KVAC A meet. She is also a threat to earn points in the triple jump and 200.
