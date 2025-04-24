Mt. Ararat’s Bryce Holden tries to clear the bar during the pole vault event during the 2023 KVAC Large School Championship at Lewiston High School. He finished second. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Boys

Ian Britt, Mt. Ararat, junior, race walk: Britt has two national championships in the race walk, but the junior is still looking for a Class A championship. He broke the sub-seven minute mark at New Balance Nationals Indoor in March, a new personal best by nearly 36 seconds. 

Ashby Hayward, Mt. Ararat, junior, pole vault: In February, Hayward won the KVAC A indoor crown at 12 feet, 6 inches and placed sixth at the state meet with the same mark. He finished third in last year’s outdoor state championship.

Bryce Holden, Mt. Ararat, junior, pole vault/hurdles: Hayward’s training partner, Holden is the defending Class A pole vault champion at 13 feet. He also placed 11th in the 300-meter hurdles at the 2024 outdoor state meet. 

Sebastian Martini, Brunswick, junior, sprints: At last year’s Class A outdoor  meet, Martini finished 13th (11.48 seconds) and 14th (24.00) in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. He will be looking to continue dropping time from this recent indoor season.

Levi Riggs, Morse, junior, distance: Riggs finished the indoor season with a KVAC B 800 meter championship and a 14th-place finish at states. He finished fifth (2:01.78) in the 800 at the 2024 outdoor Class B meet, and is the top returner from last year’s field.

Brunswick’s Lisi Palmer hurls herself over the bar en route to winning the high jump during the 2023 KVAC Large School Championship at Lewiston High School. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Girls

Kessa Benner, Freeport, senior, pole vault: The runner-up in last season’s outdoor championship, Benner hit the 10-foot mark consistently this past indoor season, placing second at the Class B meet.

Advertisement

Shealyn Brochu, Morse, senior, distance: Second in the 400 and third in the 800 at the 2024 outdoor Class B meet, Brochu is even faster this spring. The American University commit set a personal best time in the mile (5:00.13) and placed third at this year’s New England indoors.

Emma Graham, Freeport, sophomore, sprints/jumps: As a freshman at last year’s state meet, Graham placed seventh (13.42) in the 100 and fourth (27.46) in the 200. She will look to keep shaving time off a successful indoor season.

Lexi Morin, Brunswick, senior, javelin: The three-sport USM commit already owns the Brunswick school record at 124-3, but the defending Class A champion is working to extend her throw and break 135 feet.

Lisi Palmer, Brunswick, senior, sprints/jumps: Palmer won last year’s Class A high jump at a height of 5-5, a mark she surpassed during the 2025 indoor KVAC A meet. She is also a threat to earn points in the triple jump and 200.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
brunswick dragons, freeport falcons, morse shipbuilders, mt ararat eagles, times record sports

Related Stories
Latest Articles