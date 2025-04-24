The Brunswick Downtown Association and Pejepscot History Center are hosting a “Jane’s Walk” tour of Brunswick on May 3, where participants will learn about and visit local nonprofit organizations.
The mile-long walk will make stops at Brunswick Downtown Association, Tedford Housing, Maine State Music Theatre, Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program, The Theater Project and the Pejepscot History Center.
“You’ll learn about the buildings [nonprofits] occupy, the work they do, and how they contribute to the social fabric of the community,” an invitation to the event reads.
Jane’s Walk is named after activist Jane Jacobs, who fought urban renewal and advocated for the needs of city communities. The walks happen all over the world — including several in Maine — on the first weekend in May.
Natalie Blood, BDA marketing and communications coordinator, said Jane’s Walks are intended to be “community-oriented.”
“[The organizations] are going to have representatives from every nonprofit that we’re going to who are going to talk about the work that they do and how it affects the community,” Blood said. “And also, the Pejepscot History Center is going to be doing a brief explanation of the history of the building that these organizations are in now.”
The walk begins at the Brunswick Downtown Association’s Office in Senter Place at 10 a.m. Sign-up is free at brunswickdowntown.org/event/janes-walk-maine/.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.