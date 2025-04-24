The Brunswick Downtown Association and Pejepscot History Center are hosting a “Jane’s Walk” tour of Brunswick on May 3, where participants will learn about and visit local nonprofit organizations.

The mile-long walk will make stops at Brunswick Downtown Association, Tedford Housing, Maine State Music Theatre, Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program, The Theater Project and the Pejepscot History Center.

“You’ll learn about the buildings [nonprofits] occupy, the work they do, and how they contribute to the social fabric of the community,” an invitation to the event reads.

Jane’s Walk is named after activist Jane Jacobs, who fought urban renewal and advocated for the needs of city communities. The walks happen all over the world — including several in Maine — on the first weekend in May.

Natalie Blood, BDA marketing and communications coordinator, said Jane’s Walks are intended to be “community-oriented.”

“[The organizations] are going to have representatives from every nonprofit that we’re going to who are going to talk about the work that they do and how it affects the community,” Blood said. “And also, the Pejepscot History Center is going to be doing a brief explanation of the history of the building that these organizations are in now.”

The walk begins at the Brunswick Downtown Association’s Office in Senter Place at 10 a.m. Sign-up is free at brunswickdowntown.org/event/janes-walk-maine/.

Copy the Story Link