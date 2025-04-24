A Midcoast flea market is getting a haul of nautical items from a local couple looking to clear out space and help their community.

Jay Paris, a former naval architect, is in his early 80s and has decided to start downsizing his collection of nautical-themed items, including boats he no longer needs, as well as some artwork that his wife, Phyllis, has created over the years.

“We wanted to put the stuff in the hands of people who wanted it, and we didn’t want it going to a landfill,” Phyllis said.

Jay said the Sabino flea market will be the first nautical-themed market in the area. The small West Bath community will be hosting a Nautical Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21, to raise money for Sabino Hall. The funds raised by the Nautical Flea Market will go to the Sabino Hall Preservation Fund to help offset the expenses of maintaining the community building and cover its insurance. In the past, the town has raised money through other means, such as a silent auction.

Jay began collecting nautical items after moving into his first house and continued to do so with his second move to a different home in Sabino in 2005. Last September, Phyllis invited Brad and Christine Smith to their barn to show them the nautical collection and ask them if there were anything they would like to buy. Phyllis said the idea for the Nautical Flea Market came about during that visit.

The nautical items on sale will be affordable, and the categories include boat gear and equipment, small boats and accessories, as well as nautical art and decorative items.

Jay has a 1929 four-person racing canoe, along with a 1960 Old Town Guide Special canoe that features a sailing rig. Additionally, a 13-foot inflatable kayak will be available.

The sailing canoe still retains most of its original parts from when it last sailed over 50 years ago, but Jay will leave it up to the buyer to decide whether to rig it for sailing, if possible.

Jay moved to Maine in 1971 when there were only three year-round residents living in Sabino at the time. He discovered that the area was home to numerous nautical activities and a launch service operated on the New Meadows River, with one of its services being food delivery from the Atlantic and Pacific Grocery Store.

The team organizing the Nautical Flea Market is the Sabino Improvement Association Board of Directors, as well as Jay, Phyllis and Deb Fein-Brug. Other donations to the Nautical Flea Market are being accepted for the community-wide effort to raise funds for Sabino Hall.

