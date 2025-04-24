When I was in Atlanta last month, I took a yoga class and at the end of it the instructor closed the practice by saying, “And don’t forget, you’re not the only person walking in the energy.”

I’ve thought about this so many times since then. What did that mean exactly? And how could I do that? Was it her way of telling us not to get wrapped up in our own issues and lose sight of what’s important? And to see those around walking their own path in life while we all share the same energy?

I pondered this while I spent March seeing as much of my family as possible. I drove to Boston and brought my daughter, Violet, home for college break and then saw my other daughter, Juliet, and her roommates at my sister‘s house in Atlanta. While there I also saw one of my brothers, as well as my longest friend from high school, her family, my nephew and my brother-in-law.

Jonathan and I also took a trip to see one of his twin daughters, Julia, at her new home in South Boston, and the next week, I drove an hour and a half to watch my longtime friend’s daughter, Brianna, in a dance competition. I’ve been friends with her mother, Sharon Dodge, for nearly 18 years, and I’ve watched Bri grow from an infant into a beautiful young woman.

I have realized that the entire month was about sharing the energy of my life with those I love. It was fulfilling and heartwarming and gratifying to see family and friends and share experiences while relaxing and catching up. We grieved the loss of a parent, exalted in the upcoming birth of a baby and rejoiced in the pending engagement of a young couple.

Mostly, we all just enjoyed being together, sharing space and the energy we create. And it’s easy to see that energy when you pay attention. I think that’s what the yoga instructor was asking us to do — to notice those around us and remember that they are also on their own journey through our shared energy.

On the plane ride home from Atlanta, I got to thinking that sharing the energy is a huge part of what we do at People Plus. We spend tons of time with other folks who want nothing more than to be together with shared experiences, fun, laughter and positive energy.

I often pull up short when I walk into a presentation at the center or the lunchroom full of members and hear the laughter, the chattering, the conversation and camaraderie. And the energy that emanates is incredibly positive. And it’s what drives us to do what we do here at People Plus. We feed people not just food but information, entertainment and new experiences, and we support them with rides, food and prescriptions while we help them grow and expand who they are at this phase in their lives — during a time when, more often than not, someone’s energy begins to diminish.

I’ve heard it said many times that during the later years in life, people feel like their light goes out. So at People Plus, we turn up the brightness and focus on happiness and joy.

Often, I will ask bridge or cribbage players at the end of a game, “Did you have fun?” And regardless of whether they won or not, the answer is always “Yes, we had a great time!” And they can’t wait to come back and play (or eat, exercise, dance, learn, etc.) again next week.

So I invite you to join us at the People Plus Center and to feel the energy. See if you like it. I think it feels great, and I’m going to keep sharing its positivity with over 1,500 members in the Greater Brunswick area.

And as my yoga teacher instructed, I will try not to forget all of the others “walking through this energy” hand-in-hand with me.

Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton is executive director of People Plus.

