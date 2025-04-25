WEST BATH – Chandra Dee Cameron, 45, of Maine, passed away on April 17, 2025, due to heart complications at MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital.

Born on April 20, 1979, Chandra grew up in Magalloway, Maine, where she was raised with deep family roots and a strong sense of connection to those around her. From a young age, she was a daddy’s girl through and through – her bond with her father, Terry, was unshakable, and he remained one of the most important people in her life. She was also incredibly close to her sister, Amanda. The two were not just siblings but best friends – always leaning on each other, always laughing, always side by side.

As the oldest of three, Chandra stepped into the role of protector early on. Her younger brother, Ewen, wasn’t just her sibling – he was like her third child. From the moment he was born, something in her shifted. That’s where her fierce love took root, where those deep motherly instincts first sparked to life. She was always there for him, no matter what kind of trouble he managed to find, ready to bail him out with a knowing shake of her head and that big-sister love that never wavered.

Chandra had a deep love for her mother, Debra, who passed away before her. She carried that bond with her always and spoke often of the memories they shared.

Her grandparents played an enormous role in her upbringing. Her grandmother, Lorraine, was her shining star – the woman she always said she was “cut from the same cloth” as. Her grandfather, Emery, was one of her lifelong heroes – strong, steady, and endlessly loved.

Chandra carried their wisdom and strength with her throughout her life.

Chandra graduated from Colebrook Academy in 1997 and went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Southern New Hampshire University in 2004. She worked with dedication and heart at several businesses, including Wiscasset Ford, Bill Dodge, and New England Auto Mall, where she had been employed since 2017.

She became a mother in 2000 when her first son, Zachary Maney (Zach), was born – and from that moment on, her heart lived outside her body. Zach made her a mother, and she threw herself into it with everything she had. Everyone far and wide knew Zach, and that was Chandra’s boy. She brought him everywhere, glowing with pride for him. Ten years later, her second son, George Snowdon Jr., arrived and brought a whole new kind of light into her life. She was his biggest cheerleader in everything he did, whether it was football or exploring new paths. She was especially proud when he took up lobstering – beaming every time she talked about it, just as she always did when she spoke about her boys. Her love for them was loud, unwavering, and endless. Everyone knew Zach and George were her greatest pride and joy.

She was known far and wide for her natural motherly instincts – always a “mother hen,” not only to her own children but to her nieces, nephews, and just about any child who crossed her path. She always spoiled her nieces and nephews any chance she had.

She is survived by her beloved sons, Zach and George; her sister, Amanda Cameron (Dan), along with their children, Tyler, Alyssa, and Blake; her brother, Ewen Cameron (Nicole), along with their children, Emery, Elizebeth, and Emma; and her father, Terry Cameron (Jerry). She was predeceased by her mother, Debra Cameron; her grandparents, Emery and Lorraine Cameron; Jane and Melvin MacKinnon; aunts and uncle, Darlene and Alton; and others she held close in her heart.

Chandra’s warmth, loyalty, and larger-than-life heart will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025 at 2 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, Bath, Maine

