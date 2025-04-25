TOPSHAM – David Philip Gosselin of Topsham, passed away suddenly on April 2, 2025, at the age of 60. Born on Dec. 7, 1964, David lived a life full of creativity and quiet strength.

﻿Dave attended St. John’s Catholic School and graduated from Mt. Ararat High School in 1983. He discovered his love for working with his hands early on, which eventually led him to become a master woodworker. After relocating to Portland, fate reconnected him with Sandi, whom he had first met four years earlier in her hometown of Madawaska. They married on May 22, 1993, and a year later settled in Topsham to raise their family.

﻿In the early years of his career, Dave founded Gosselin Builders, specializing in custom home construction. He built a reputation for crafting beautiful, high-quality homes that reflected his skill and eye for detail. He was also a lifelong musician – an accomplished drummer who played in bands across genres from jazz to rock to blues to reggae. David was happiest outdoors: hiking mountains, exploring the woods, and sleeping under the stars whenever he could.

﻿In May of 2014, Dave faced a life-altering challenge when he lost the use of his legs. Though it changed the course of his life, he stayed true to himself. With strength and resilience, he returned to his craft, founding Red Barn Furniture & Millwork with his son Sam. Together, they built one-of-a-kind furniture, custom cabinetry, and millwork—a true expression of Dave’s enduring artistry and love for craftsmanship.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Sandra “Sandi” Gosselin, their son Samuel Gosselin, and daughter Alison Gosselin— who meant the world to him and enriched his life in countless ways. Dave also leaves behind his sisters Bridget Sigler and her husband David of Arkansas, Christina Daley and her husband Bill of Maryland, Suzanne Azzara of Minnesota, and his brother Daniel Gosselin and wife Diana of Brunswick, plus many nieces, nephews and their children. He was predeceased by his parents, Roland and June Gosselin, and his brother, Peter Gosselin.

﻿Dave will be deeply missed by all who knew him—for his wry sense of humor, his gift for storytelling, his immense talent, and the beauty he created in both his work and relationships.

A celebration of his life will be held on July 12 at his home. The following day, his ashes will be released from the summit of Mount Washington.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to take a walk in the woods, listen to your favorite music, or create something with your hands—in honor of Dave’s memory

﻿

L;Funeral Familiy First

﻿

Copy the Story Link