BATH – Dorothy H. (Morrow) Davis (Dottie, Dot), 76, of Bath, passed peacefully on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Dot was born Feb, 2, 1949, in the town of Attleboro, Mass., to Irving and Helen F. (Michel) Morrow.
Dot was raised in Massachusetts. There she attended East Boston High School and Boston College graduating with an associate’s degree in 1963. She summered in Maine with her family in Liberty, where she met her first husband and eventually married and moved to Liberty.
Dot held various jobs but the one that she was most proud of was her position with DHHS. She proudly worked for the State of Maine from 1978 starting as a Clerk, and worked her way to a Human Services Enforcement Agent, retiring in 2006.
Dot may have been small in stature, but she had a big personality that could fill any room. She built a second “family” in Hallowell where she could often be found listening to live music or playing cards. This is also where she met her husband, Steve Davis, and spent over 20 years with him in Port Clyde where her love for the ocean and great music grew. She enjoyed countless boat rides and joining Steve with his band playing at various Venus around Maine. In her later years she settled in Bath where she continued her love for the ocean, walking her dog, cooking endless meals for family and friends, gardening, sewing and cake decorating. Her love for people never faded, she then decided to go back to work part-time and started working at Shaw’s in Bath. If you were a regular there you always knew which line was hers as it was always the longest. Not because she was slow, but because she loved people and always took the time to chat up her customers about the Bruins, her favorite team, or just taking the time to help people find the best deals.
Dot was also very proud of her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dot is survived by her husband, Steve Davis of Port Clyde; son Matthew Cram and wife Edith of West Bath, daughter Erica Cram-Arbour and husband Benjamin of Bowdoinham; grandchildren, Morgan Cram, Baylie Cram, Amber Hendsbee and husband Dylan, Joseph Ouellette and wife Jessie; great grandchildren Ethan, Ryker, Elloise, Quinn, Everly and Lillian.
Dot was predeceased by her mother, Helen F. Morrow, father, Irving Morrow, and brother Irving Morrow, Jr.
Arrangements are being handled by Funeral Alternatives, Brunswick, Maine. A private family service will be held to honor our beloved Dot.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice, local animal shelter or St Jude which Dot frequently donated
