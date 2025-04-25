WISCASSET – Henry James “Jimmy” Cole, 81, of Wiscasset, sadly passed away after a long battle with cancer April 17, 2025. Born Oct. 31, 1943, to Herman and Marion Cole in Augusta, Maine.
Jimmy graduated from Morse High in 1962 where he enjoyed running cross country, track, playing baseball and hanging with his friends. He started working at BIW in 1964 where he spent 60 dedicated and prideful years. He loved family gatherings, camping, taking long walks, beach days and watching nature in the backyard.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Cole; daughter Jamie Sonia and husband Jeff, son James Cole and wife Gretchen, son Lewis Pratt Jr and wife Aimee, son Timothy Pratt and wife Kendall; grandchildren Courtney and husband Robert, Tyler, Fiona, Oliver, Cameron, Kerianne, Alex, Ellie, Taylor and Jalen; great grandson Owen; sister Lois Nichols and husband Donnie.
A celebration of life will be held May 2, 2025, 11 a.m. at Desmond Funeral Home Bath Maine. A private family burial will follow.
To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers,
the family requests donations be sent to:
Midcoast Humane
5 Industrial Pkwy
Brunswick, ME 04011
