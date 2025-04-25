KEZAR FALLS – Marjorie Ela Stanley, 90, of Kezar Falls, passed peacefully on April 15, 2025, with her loving family by her side.

Marjorie was born on July 28, 1934, to Walter and Betty (Bickford) Ela. She grew up in the family home at Blazo Corner. Her family legacy was something she was proud of.

Marjorie attended Blazo School kindergarten through 7th grade and spent her high school years at Fryeburg Academy. After graduating from Fryeburg, Marjorie attended the nursing program at Maine Medical Hospital for a year. Leaving school, Marjorie married Roger on Sept. 18, 1954.

Marjorie and Roger lived in Chelmsford, Mass. while Roger served in the U.S. Air Force. When Roger’s enlistment was up, they returned to Kezar Falls. Together, they bought and ran Norton Hardware in Kezar. They worked hard to build the business up and make it a success.

Marjorie looked for ways to stay engaged and active in her community. She joined 21 Club in 1957 and was an active member her whole life. Marjorie served as Select Woman of Porter. She also served as a Girl Scout Leader in Kezar Falls.

Marjorie instilled a love of nature in her children. Marjorie and Roger took the family for walks on back roads, and later, up mountains. In her 40s, Marjorie and Roger took up hiking. They loved hiking great mountains. Marjorie hiked all of the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire and Katadin!

If not in the mountains, Marjorie loved being in Harpswell at the family homestead. When Roger retired, they moved to Harpswell. Marjorie and Roger joined the 50 Plus Club and enjoyed taking trips all over New England. After Roger’s death in 2006, she continued to live there full time, then in the summer, until returning to live with her daughter, Judy, in 2019.

Marjorie was an avid reader. There was never a book far from her elbow. She did crossword puzzles daily and always had a jigsaw puzzle in the works. Marjorie was an excellent cook. Her ginger snaps, whoopie pies, meatballs, cheesecake, and her ability to whip up a meal for 20 at the drop of a hat is legend.

Marjorie was predeceased by her loving husband, Roger; her parents; her dear sister, Patricia Ela Campbell; and her beloved grandson, Andrew James Stanley.

She is survived by her children, Jean, James and wife Nancy, Judy and partner Joseph Pinard, and Jennifer and husband Jeannot. She is survived by grandchildren, Carolyn Gaudet and partner Greg, Kristen Stanley and partner Bo, Shane Remillard, Allison Stanley Hooper and husband Dale, and Justin Boucher. She is survived by her dear great-grandchildren, Riley Gaudet, Zoe Gaudet, Jenna Jordan, Sophie Jordan, Leo O’Brien, and Cal Stanley. Marjorie will be deeply missed, and her memory forever treasured.

The family would like to thank Northern Light Hospice for their support and care, thanks especially to Haley and Jennifer. We also thank her daughter, Judy, for taking the best care of Mom.

Visiting hours will be held at Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish, on April 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held April 29 at 10 a.m., with interment in the Kezar Falls Burial Grounds to follow. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marjorie’s memory can be made to the

Kezar Falls Circulating Library

P.O. Box 11

Parsonsfield, ME 04047; or

21 Club

19 Derby Barn Rd.

Hiram, ME 04041

Copy the Story Link