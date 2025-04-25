BRUNSWICK – It is with deep sadness, as well as gratitude for a life well-lived, that we announce the passing of Martha “Marti” Geneva Haskell Collins, who passed away peacefully on April 3, 2025, at the age of 85.

Born on Feb. 5, 1940, in Portland, Marti was the second child of Frances Elizabeth (Johnson) Haskell and Kenneth Richardson Haskell. Marti grew up on the family farm in Portland, where she developed a lifelong love for nature and a deep commitment to social justice, values instilled in her by her parents.

Marti attended Deering High School in Portland, where she excelled academically and participated in numerous extracurriculars, including athletics as well as the equestrian club. Her love of horses was so profound that her parents agreed to buy her a horse named Sabre with the condition that she contribute to its cost and upkeep. She loved Sabre and kept a painting of him close to her throughout her life until the day she died.

After high school, she attended the University of Maine at Orono, graduating with a B.A. in English. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority during her time there. While at UMO, Marti met Stephen Collins, whom she later married. Together they began a life that included raising three sons, Chris, Chuck, and Craig Collins. Their journey took them from New Milford, Conn., to Joliet, Ill., where Steve served in the Army, then to Fullerton, Calif., where they welcomed their second and third sons. Eventually, the family returned to New England and settled in Maine and New Hampshire.

Marti’s commitment to gender equality and social activism blossomed in the 1970s and ’80s. She was a passionate advocate for women’s right and refugee families. Her involvement with the United Church of Christ (UCC) in Gorham, N.H., became a meaningful avenue through which she promoted inclusive language, social justice, and spiritual community. Her faith and feminism were deeply intertwined and informed her work at local, state, and national levels of the church. Marti also led outdoor youth programs that offered young adults the chance to gain work experience building trails and city parks. After her separation from Stephen in 1984, Marti continued to defy convention by moving to New York City, N.Y. where she managed a feminist/folk singer-songwriter, became a certified massage therapist, and created a teen abuse prevention program which she taught in public schools.

Her adventurous and spiritual nature led her to travel widely throughout the American Southwest as well as to Greece, Egypt, and Thailand.

Later in life, Marti returned to Maine, first to care for her mother and then be closer to her children and grandchildren. There, she embraced the rhythm of nature again, digging her hands into the earth, cultivating flowers, and baking her famous apple, blueberry, and strawberry-rhubarb pies. She remained active in her local UCC church and was known for her love of jazz, spirituality, and the deep connections she fostered with family and friends.

Marti is survived by her sons Chris and his wife Shirley (Yushan) and their children Calvin and Sam; Chuck and his wife Jen and their children Sydney and Josh; and Craig and his wife Pam and their children Charlotte and Emma.

Marti leaves behind a legacy of love, courage and spirituality. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those she inspired, supported, and cherished.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 9 in Woolwich.

