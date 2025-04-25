BRUNSWICK – Susan Elizabeth Boothby, 85, passed away on April 18, 2025. She was born on June 30, 1939, a daughter of Robert Brown and Bertha Macholz.

Susan was a Public Health Nurse for the City of Waterbury, Conn. for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, yoga, reading and quilting.

Susan is survived by her children, Kevin A. Boothby and Deidre A. Carter; grandchildren, Rachel Li, Nicholaus Carter, Sarah Carter and Molly Carter; and by great grandchildren, Theodore Li and Eleanor Carter. Susan was predeceased by her husband Robert Boothby.

Services for Susan will be private.

﻿Please consider memorial donations to:

CHANS Hospice

Brunswick, ME

