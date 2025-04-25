BATH – William R. “Bill” Love Jr. died April 17, 2025.

He was born in Peru, Ind., on Nov. 5, 1929, the son of William R. Love Sr. and Dorothy (Johnson) Love.

After his 30-year Naval career, he retired as a chief petty officer in aviation electronics.

In 1982, he was hired by the State of Maine as a vocational rehabilitation counselor and held that position for more than 14 years.

He celebrated a 51-year membership with Alcoholics Anonymous and he was active in their service work.

Condolences may be made on line at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Copy the Story Link