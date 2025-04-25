BATH — It had been more than a week since the York baseball team play last played a game, but the Wildcats had no issue heating up at the plate Friday.

Seven players recorded hits and eight reached base in York’s 11-1 win over Morse.

“We’re finally kind of getting in the flow here in terms of being outside and playing baseball,” York coach Nick Hanlon said. “This is only our fifth opportunity to come out and play outside. Things started to click there. Things have been going really well at the plate for us, and that continued today.”

Related Have high school sports news delivered to your inbox each morning by subscribing to the Varsity Maine Newsletter

Senior catcher Bradley Carr and senior third baseman Conor Fell led the charge for York (2-0), each producing three hits and three RBI. Jack Joyce, another senior, allowed one run over five innings while striking out six and walking two.

Sophomore Oscar Gallant threw a solid five innings for Morse (0-2), but the Shipbuilders made four errors behind him.

York had 13 hits and was seven of eight on stolen-base attempts. Morse had five hits and was caught stealing three times.

Advertisement

How it happened

• Savvy baserunning by shortstop Robbie Hanscom put York ahead in first inning, but Jackson Murray tied it for Morse after a poor throw from Joyce on a fielder’s choice gave the shortstop enough time score from second base.

• York’s bats woke up the second time through the lineup. John Jacobsohn (four runs) and Lucas Ketchum (two hits) scored in the third inning; Joyce and Jacobsohn scored in the fourth, and the Wildcats added three insurance runs in the fifth.

• “In practice today, we got the pitching machine out and we started doing lefty curveballs,” Carr said. “Just sitting on the ball and driving the other way. I feel like it showed today that we prepared well. I mean, all the balls we had were just like bloops, you know, we just got the job done.”

• After the first inning, Joyce kept Morse scoreless, retiring 10 of the next 14 batters. “Just trust my fielders more,” he said. “It was a little rough at the start, but I feel like, head high, throw strikes, and I got Bradley to throw a couple kids out (from home), which helped me a lot.”

Statistical leaders

• Morse: Oscar Gallant (1 for 3; 5 IP, eight ER, 10 hits, two Ks, six BBs), Oscar Nelson (2 for 3), Jackson Murray (double, run)

• York: Jack Joyce (1 for 4, two runs, walk, stolen base; 5 IP, three hits, one ER, six strikeouts, two talks), Bradley Carr (3 for 5, three RBI, two stolen bases), Conor Fell (3 for 5, run, three RBI, one stolen base), Robbie Hanscom (2 for 4, three runs, three stolen bases, walk).

Notable quotes

• “Guys mentally weren’t ready to go. (Today, we’re) in this funk defensively, we’re very good defensively, just kind of looked scared to field a ground ball today, which makes it hard to pitch to. Then we had a bunch of blunders on the base paths. We’ve got guys missing signs. We ran ourselves out of three innings when we had something going. For no reason, just bad decisions on the base paths.” — Morse coach Garrett Olson

Copy the Story Link