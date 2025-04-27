This newspaper has dropped Herb and Jamaal, one of two comics featuring non-white characters, in the name of delivering “fresh content” and meeting the “preferences of (their) daily audiences.” Herb and Jamaal was replaced by three comics, each of which has been in syndication since at least 1985 and each of which features nearly all-white characters.
Herb and Jamaal may not have been laugh-out-loud-funny, but what comic is these days? At least it delivered educational value and highlighted voices we don’t often hear from in the comics section. In fact, Herb and Jamaal was created specifically to increase representation of Black people in comics.
It’s hard to ignore that this change comes at a time when anything diverse or inclusive is under very public attack. Even if it wasn’t intentional, the timing is dubious and the result is disappointing. I would hope the editors would be more thoughtful in their decisions.
Rachel Healy
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.