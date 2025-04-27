The Palestinian people were displaced in 1948 when Israel became a Jewish state. In recent years, the treatment the Palestinians have received in Gaza (indiscriminate bombing, severe restrictions on food, water and medicines) amounts to genocide, plain and simple.

Gaza is, and has been, an open-air prison camp for a long time. The Hamas butchery of Oct. 7, 2023, does not give Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his fascist, ultra-orthodox supporters a free pass to eliminate all Palestinians. And, when persons in this country (be they citizens or non-citizens) voice their opposition to Israel’s extreme brutality they should not be branded with the “antisemite” label.

If antisemitism is on the rise on our college campuses, could it not be just because today’s youth are horrified that our weaponry and our treasure ($3.8 billion per year) are supporting this genocide?

Phil Coupe Sr.

Scarborough

