I went to Augusta for the Hands Off! rally on April 5. It was a powerful experience singing, chanting, marching and just standing in solidarity with fellow Mainers.

Even those I know who didn’t attend found ways to support marchers: babysitting, providing rides or even just encouragement. Maybe the most powerful thing people can do, though, is to stop getting caught up in the algorithms and media games that control the information we consume.

If people are not exposed to news that makes them uncomfortable, then it is not news — it is propaganda.

Susan Ellis

Phippsburg

