A fisherman from Maine died Friday after he was struck by a snapped rope while working on a fishing boat off the coast of Massachusetts, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Sunday, while a second crew member was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero confirmed to the Press Herald on Sunday afternoon that Jaxson Marston, 26, was pronounced dead on arrival Friday evening at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Caballero said in a written statement that the Coast Guard’s Boston unit received a distress call just before 4 p.m. Friday reporting that a snapped rope had struck two crew members aboard the fishing boat 25 to Life, which was located about 25 nautical miles east of Nahant, Massachusetts.

News Center Maine reported that the vessel sails out of the village of Corea, in the Down East town of Gouldsboro, and had been scallop fishing.

Marston had a suspected broken neck and “was intermittently unresponsive,” the Coast Guard said, while the second crew member had a concussion and possible broken ribs.

The Coast Guard transported the injured crew members by boat to a pier in Gloucester. EMS crews then took them to Beverly Hospital, where Marston was pronounced dead.

“Our hearts are with Marston’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” the Coast Guard said in its statement.

In a Facebook post Saturday, state Rep. Tiffany Strout, R-Harrington, remembered Marston as “a husband, a dad, hard worker” who was “just trying to earn an honest living to support his family.”

“A reminder that life is short, things can change in an instant and sometime accidents just happen, even with the most caution and readiness,” Strout added.

A GoFundMe page set up to support Marston’s pregnant girlfriend and their 1-year-old daughter had raised more than $75,000 as of Sunday evening.

