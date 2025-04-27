KENNEBUNK – Beth Keirstead Jones, 74 years, a resident of Kennebunk, died Dec. 1, 2024 at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Beth was born Sept. 6, 1950 in Houlton, a daughter of Paul F. and Mabel C. (Taylor) Keirstead. Beth graduated from Gardiner High School and went on to receive her B.A. from Northeastern University and a master’s degree from Pennsylvania State University. She worked as a paralegal researching real estate titles for several law firms in the area.

Beth was an advocate for assisting with the needs of her community and co-chaired Community Outreach Services (formerly Church Community Outreach Services) for approximately 20 years. As the organization’s volunteer Executive Director, she oversaw the growth of COS from a food pantry to include a school snack program, a weekly produce pantry, summer lunch and backpack programs, fuel assistance and special needs. She also served as church moderator and on the Board of Missions and the Board of Deacons at the United Baptist Church of Saco.

Beth was survived by her loving husband of 42 years, David J. Jones of Kennebunk, who passed away on April 15, 2025.

She is survived by her children, CJ of South Bend, Ind., Owen of San Francisco, Calif. and Oliver of Auburn; her brothers Freeman Theodore Keirstead of Saco, and Steven Keirstead of Richardson, Texas, and her sister, Jane Ogilvie of Carmel.

Visiting hours for Beth and her husband David will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk. The family will host a reception at the Kennebunk Inn immediately following the burial.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Beth’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Beth’s memory

can be made to

Community Outreach

Services

P.O. Box 1175

Kennebunk, ME 04043

