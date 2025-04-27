SACO – Frank J. Brancely Jr., 90, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025 after a brief illness.

He was born on Sept. 4, 1934, to Frank and Josephine (Perhne) Brancely in Vandling, Pa. He had a loving stepmother Rose (Elesh). He grew up in a proud Slovenian household and neighborhood in Euclid, Ohio, before graduating from Euclid High School where he played football, ran track, and was part of the French club. He graduated from Cleveland State University and then received a Master’s in Sociology from the Ohio State University.

Frank Jr. married Maureen (Bailey) 67 years ago in 1958, and they had five children, Rebecca (Becky), Frank III, Vanessa, Melissa, and Travis. Frank was devoted to his wife and children.

He settled in Saco, Maine after accepting a position teaching Sociology at Nasson College in Springvale. Later, he would teach full-time at Castleton State College, and part-time at the University of Southern Maine and St. Joseph’s College.

He loved to read, listen to classical music, dress well, and have a dinner with a good Guiness, kielbasa, and potica. He avidly followed New England sports including the Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, and the New England Patriots; he was also an enthusiastic fan of his beloved Ohio State University.

Frank was extremely proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. He attended many of their athletic and academic events. With a twinkle in his eye, he would tell each that they were the number one child. He spread his wonderful sense of humor to his entire family.

Frank was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church for over 55 years. He had great faith and nurtured this faith in his children. He sang in the church choir for many years, and you could hear his booming voice from the choir loft above; singing the doxology was a tradition at many holidays and family celebrations.

After leaving academia, he went to work for the City of Porland Public Works Dept. for over 30 years. He had a skill for drafting and an attention for detail. He enjoyed attending monthly breakfasts with current and retired city employees and continued to attend upon his retirement. Throughout the years he was involved in several mental health groups (now known as MaineHealth Behavioral Health) and was also active in his union at the City of Portland. Frank was a 72-year member of the Slovene National Benefit Society (SNPJ), Lodge158.

Frank was predeceased by his father Frank, mother Josephine, stepmother Rose; brother Robert (Bob), and brother-in-law Jon (Jack) Bailey. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maureen; children Becky Brancely, Frank (Kathy) Brancely, Vanessa (Greg) Daugherty, Melissa (Kevin) Burns, and Travis (Dawn) Brancely; nieces Rhonda (Rich) Horton and Marina (Alex) Brancely; nephew Jeff (Linda) Bailey; and grandchildren Frank (Saul) Brancely IV, Jessica (Matt) Vittorelli, Rachel (Chris) Acosta, Caitlin (Darren) Thorne, Kayla (Tylar) Burns, Michael Burns, Amberly Brancely, and Eliza Brancely; and great grandchild Eva Rosa.

A mass of Christian burial and a reception will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Saco on Saturday, May 3 at 11 a.m. The inurnment will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Join the funeral service on Zoom at trinitysaco.org if you would like to join via video.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to:

Trinity Episcopal Church

403 Main Street

Saco ME 04072

